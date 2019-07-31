Isle Of Palms Resident Scott Pierce To Run For Council

Staff Report For Island Eye News

With many challenges and opportunities to address over the next several years, Pierce would like to offer his help and representation for the benefit of residents.

During his 28-year career as an executive for Verizon Communications, Pierce held a variety of positions in numerous areas including Global Operations, Customer Service, Mergers & Acquisitions, Division CFO, Supply Chain/Procurement and Business Analytics. Throughout his tenure with Verizon, Pierce and his family relocated several times, experiencing many parts of the U.S., many with the same infrastructure, budgetary, tourism and livability challenges faced by the Isle of Palms. Frequent visits to family in the Southeast, especially Charleston and the Isle of Palms, eventually led Scott and his wife Jennie to make Isle of Palms their permanent home.

Pierce first became involved with the City after attending meetings to help address parking, public safety and budgetary issues facing the island. After working with several council members and staff, and continuing to attend monthly meetings, he was asked to assist with an overall assessment of the city’s challenges, including finances, structure and reporting.

Pierce was recognized for his efforts in the December 2018 Island Eye mayoral message to the residents.

Since retiring from Verizon, Pierce has managed Pierce Consulting, LLC, was a Registered Investment Advisor (retired) and is a partner in a Data Center in Vermont. He plans to continue to support start-up businesses in Charleston County by participating in the Charleston Angel Conference.

Pierce holds a BS in Accounting, an MBA in Decision Science & Finance, and is a licensed CPA and CFP®. He and Jennie have two grown children who live and work out West in ski country.

If elected, Pierce will donate his salary from the Isle of Palms; he considers this a contribution that he will willingly make to address the challenges ahead.

Contact Pierce at scott.pierce@ prodigy.net.