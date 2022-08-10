Isle Of Palms Referendum To Resolve Question Of Council Size

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Isle of Palms voters will have the opportunity to determine whether the size of the IOP City Council is reduced by two members or stays the same. At their regularly scheduled meeting July 26, council members approved on second and final reading an ordinance that will place a referendum on the size of the council on the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure passed by a 6-3 margin, with Jan Anderson, Kevin Popson and Jimmy Ward voting no. If voters approve the referendum, one council seat will be eliminated after the 2020-2024 term and another following the 2022-2026 term. Ward said he would have preferred the impetus for the referendum to come from a petition signed by 15% of IOP’s voters, while Anderson felt “the timing is wrong.”

She pointed out that it would be better to wait until the beginning of 2023, when the council’s experiment with having a monthly workshop with the entire council rather than holding committee meetings is over. Popson said he wasn’t opposed to holding a referendum. “I’m just against the reduction from nine to seven members,” Popson commented. Randy Bell, who did not seek re-election after serving for one term on the council until January of this year, addressed the council on a variety of subjects during the citizens’ comments portion of the July 26 meeting. Two of the topics he talked about were the temporary – or possibly permanent – end to committees and the proposal to reduce the council to seven members. He said he “could not be more disappointed and disillusioned with this council.”

“I strongly disagreed with suspending the ordinance requiring standing committees to meet,” Bell continued. “My belief was it would consolidate agenda control and content with the city administrator and mayor, thus damaging our weak mayor, weak administrator, strong council form of government. I was a staunch advocate for the reduction of council size from nine to seven, but, given the de facto status and how we’re now operating, I am fully opposed to this change. The mayor has no extraordinary power, and, in the absence of standing committees, should not act alone in concert with city administration to control critical information flow and discussion.” Bell was among five council members, who, in March 2021, voted in favor of holding a referendum on reducing the size of the council.

Two months later, then-Mayor Jimmy Carroll changed sides and the measure failed by a 5-4 vote. At their July 26 meeting, council members unanimously approved a motion to hold several public meetings to receive input from local residents regarding the city’s proposed new regulations on short term rentals. After studying the situation for a year, the Planning Commission presented its findings to the city council on June 21. One recommendation was a cap on rentals in three residential areas of 10% above the number of licenses issued in 2020. The new regulations would not apply to Palm Boulevard between 21st and 41st avenues, south of Palm from 41st to 57th avenues and Palmetto Boulevard. The public meetings probably will be held in September, according to Mayor Phillip Pounds.

“This is a great idea,” Anderson commented.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about what we are considering. We need to make sure people understand it.” “We owe it to the residents to have as many forums and public listening sessions and Q&A sessions as we can,” council member Rusty Streetman added.

While Popson said, “It’s a huge personal property rights issue that should be discussed as much as possible.” The council also added the day after Christmas as an observed holiday for city employees, directed city staff to find an artist and determine how much it would cost to paint a mural on the public works building on the IOP Connector and authorized spending up to $10,000 a year for Fisher Recycling to pick up glass at two sites on the island. According to Director of Building, Planning and Zoning Douglas Kerr, the city might be able to obtain a grant to offset this expenditure. The council took no action on a proposal to establish an ordinance that would have outlawed some digging on the beach. Police Chief Kevin Cornett told council members that his department would be unable to enforce such an ordinance. He also said that IOPpolice officers and beach services officers are already talking with people and asking them to fill holes before they leave the beach. “From our perspective, we’re already addressing the situation,” Cornett said.

The council chose to send the proposal back to the Environmental Advisory Committee