Isle Of Palms Receives Key To The Sea From Transit Hero

By Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

At the Isle of Palms Council meeting on March 22, William Hamilton presented the Key To the Sea to the city of Isle of Palms. The Key to the Sea symbolizes access to the ocean by public transportation, and is one of two twin keys. “The key is in recognition and thank you from the transit riders of the Lowcountry to the people of the Isle of Palms for allowing public transit to operate on the island. This transportation gives people access to the ocean,” Hamilton stated. The City of Charleston has struggled to return public transportation to the beach, and as of now it’s only available on the Isle of Palms. The sister key is still in possession of the Lowcountry transit, but on the first day of bus service this summer, the key will be taken to the ocean. There, it will be cast into the Atlantic to symbolize the two keys joining land and sea together. Last summer, Hamilton, along with the public transit of Isle of Palms, gave people the opportunity to come to the beach who had not been there in decades. They took teenagers who had not seen the beach in years.

They also took the blind and disabled who stated the experience to be breathtaking and magical.

Other trips have included taking homeless people in North Charleston. It took over two and half hours to travel from North Charleston to the ocean. Another trip took from 9:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. in the afternoon to travel from Remount Road to the ocean. “Although the bus can be a very slow experience, some people look at it as a pilgrimage to a very special place,” Hamilton said.

This summer, Hamilton and the public transportation system will continue to use the beach shuttle to make the beach accessible to people who might not otherwise be able to experience it.