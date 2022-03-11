Isle Of Palms Ponders Plurality Vs Majority Vote

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Council might vote on whether to change the way city elections are held, requiring candidates to capture only a plurality of votes rather than a majority. The issue was discussed at the February meeting but action on the subject was postponed for at least a month.

There were two main parts to Ordinance 2022- 1, which was on the Council’s Feb. 22 agenda: permitting candidates to file for elections at IOP City Hall rather than at the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration in North Charleston and eliminating runoffs by declaring the person with the most votes to be the winner. Currently, a candidate must garner 50% of the vote plus one to win.

According to City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, the former issue was raised only because the city’s traditional method of accepting statements of candidacy at City Hall and taking them to the Board of Elections was challenged during the most recent election.

“Historically, the city has accepted statements here, and we would take them to the Board of Elections. They were always filed at the Board of Elections. To clarify and to be able to accept filings here, we recommended the change,” she explained. Council members had no problem with letting candidates file for office on the island. Not everyone agreed, however, on the other proposed change. Mayor Phillip Pounds pointed out that only five other communities in the Lowcountry currently use the majority method: Charleston, Folly Beach, Lincolnville, Rockville and Sullivan’s Island. “I’m kind of a traditionalist. I like the way it’s running right now,” Council Member Jimmy Ward stated, shortly before he presented an ill-fated motion to consider the two proposed changes in two separate votes. “We’ve been doing majority all these years,” Council Member Kevin Popson added. “It’s always worked. I just don’t understand why we start having to change things just because some of these other cities have done it that way. I think we need to leave things alone the way they are. This is a really big decision. Shouldn’t a decision like this be put forth to our residents in the form of a referendum? Pounds noted that a referendum would not be required to make the proposed changes. Council Member Blair Hahn said that if the change to the plurality method were made, “I could see special interest groups getting people to run for office simply to water down the vote.” Council Member Rusty Streetman spoke in favor of the change, as did Council Member Katie Miars, who pointed out that runoff elections attract fewer voters and that the change would be “more efficient and make more sense.” According to Fragoso, a runoff election costs the city around $5,000. Ward, who asked the city administrator to produce numbers on how many people vote in regular elections and runoffs, both in Isle of Palms and in nearby municipalities, suggested that a vote on the proposed ordinance be postponed for 30 days. That motion passed unanimously. At their Feb. 22 meeting, Council members also approved a contract with Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics of Lexington, South Carolina, to provide a fireworks show on July 4. The 27-minute production will cost the city $35,000. The Council had the option to hire Munnerlyn to produce a 22-minute show for $31,000. The Independence Day fireworks were canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Council approved the LOWVELO Bike Ride, which raises funds for the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, as a city-sponsored event.

Scheduled for Nov. 5, the event will consist of 22-, 50- and 100- mile rides through Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and, in the case of the two longest rides, the Francis Marion National Forest. Another issue that was discussed was establishing a code of conduct for Council members. Fragoso will combine a code put together in 2017 with the one now used in Charleston and present it to the Council at its next meeting.

The Council also approved the guidelines for the newly established Spirit of the Island Award, which “recognizes an individual or an organization who have made significant contributions to the life and well-being of the Isle of Palms.”