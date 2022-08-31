Isle Of Palms Police Department To Host National Night Out

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Police Department will once again host National Night Out on Oct. 4, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center located at 24 28th Avenue, Isle of Palms. The event will have information tables, static displays of emergency vehicles, handouts, prizes, and free food. Multiple organizations, government agencies, and community partners will be at this event to answer questions and meet community members.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.

For more information, visit natw.org.