Isle Of Palms Police Chief Accidentally Discharges His Weapon

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Chief Kevin Cornett

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett shot himself in the left hand Oct. 10, apparently while cleaning his weapon in the Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard. No one else was in the room with him at the time.

According to the incident report provided by the IOP Police Department, Detective Amanda Postell was called to the building at 3 p.m. “in reference to investigating an accidental discharge.” When she arrived, “the employee had already been bandaged” and he was being transported to East Cooper Hospital for treatment. Cornett’s name was not mentioned in the report.

According to City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, the bullet struck the police chief in the “meaty” part of his hand and he was back at work the following day. Cornett attended the City Council’s Oct. 11 workshop, but the subject of the accidental shooting was not discussed. The chief addressed the Council concerning the city’s noise ordinance. Fragoso said Cornett will not be involved in the city’s internal investigation of the incident. She said the city has been in contact with the South Carolina Law Enforcement.

“When the investigation is complete, we will request SLED to review the findings,” Fragoso said.