Isle Of Palms Police Announce Road Closures For LOWVELO Charity Event

By Sgt Matt Storen for Island Eye News

The MUSC Hollings Cancer Center LOWVELO annual fundraising event will take place Saturday, November 5, 2022 starting at 5 a.m. on Isle of Palms, SC. The 10 mile “island ride” will have a start time of 8:30 a.m. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island. The following is a list of road closures and times:

Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9 a.m. – Sunday, November 6, 2022 at midnight

Ocean Boulevard (south) 14th Ave going towards Pavilion Dr

Saturday, November 5, 2022

No parking on Ocean Blvd at 14th Ave going towards JC Long Blvd

Roads are expected to be open, and items removed by midnight Sunday, November 6, 2022.