Isle Of Palms Picks Scott Pierce To Fill Final Council Seat

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The residents of Isle of Palms have chosen Scott Pierce to fill a seat on the IOP City Council that has been vacant since early this year. Voters turned out in large numbers for a special election on April 5 and handed Pierce a 531 to 419 decision over Gary Nestler. Phillip Pounds vacated the seat in January when he was sworn in as mayor after serving two years of the fouryear Council term he won in November 2019. Since the first of the year, the Council has been doing business with eight members instead of nine. According to Isaac Cramer, executive director of the Charleston County Board of Elections & Voter Registration, approximately 19% of eligible IOP voters turned out for the special election. In addition to the votes for Pierce and Nestler, there were three write-ins. IOP City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said the decision as to when the new Council member would be sworn in would be up to Pierce, who pointed out that he probably would take office on April 19.

Pierce said he’s ready to go to work because “we have a short window of opportunity to address all the issues associated with accelerating growth.” “I look forward to working with our mayor, Council, neighboring communities and state legislators and agencies to identify and implement sustainable, funded solutions for all to enjoy the beaches while protecting our family neighborhoods and safety,” Pierce added. Pierce said, however, that his hopes and aspirations for what he aims to accomplish as a Council member hinge on three pillars: “Moving to a proactive government model, working on self-governance and some semblance of home rule and relationships all the way from Mount Pleasant to Columbia.” “These three pillars need to be in place, then we can address the other issues,” Pierce said. Pierce, who characterized himself as a planner and an implementer, said he hopes to focus on the future and “do the best we can to retain what’s been here for years.” “If we don’t do something about the protection of our neighborhoods, we’re not going to have that ability years from now,” Pierce said. “The pressures from outside are just going to continue to increase.” Nestler, in his first bid for public office, said he didn’t consider the outcome of the election to be a loss. “I thought we raised the issues that were important to the people of Isle of Palms,” Nestler commented. “We got people out to vote, and that was very encouraging that people took the time out of their schedules to vote for the things that were important to them.”

“Now it’s up to the citizens to continue to be involved in our community,” Nestler added. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about me. It’s part of our responsibility to continue to give back to the community.”