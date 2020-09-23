Isle Of Palms Parking

By Zach Giroux for The Island Eye News

Temporary parking restrictions on Isle of Palms throughout the spring and summer months were attributed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Those same precautions may soon become permanent, not due to the global health pandemic but for public safety and traffic concerns.

Members of the IOP Council have made it known in previous meetings that they favor a more expansive paid parking plan that would go into effect before the 2021 beach season rolls around. That plan now includes eliminating parking on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 22nd and 40th avenues, approximately 200 parking spots the public has been using to visit the beach.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Council voted convincingly 7-1 in favor of the plan, despite feedback from citizens pleading for no such action. Council Member John Moye cast the lone vote in dissent, while Council member Ryan Buckhannon, chair of the Public Safety Committee, was absent due to personal reasons.

Mayor Jimmy Carroll asked Police Chief Kevin Cornett to weigh in on the subject, and he reported findings that were contrary to the Council’s concerns.

“From the law enforcement side, I think anytime we can say that people were not crossing the road we’d obviously be safer,” Cornett said. “However, the statistics would show from us that we have not had incidents involving any unsafe practices.”

Under Cornett’s watch since May 2019 and in distant memory, the Isle of Palms Police Department hasn’t dealt with a collision that was the result of a pedestrian crossing the road inappropriately or a vehicle being operated inappropriately in that area on Palm Boulevard.

“The statistics here do not show that we have an issue at this point,” Cornett said, adding that it would be helpful to have more space for emergency vehicles but reiterating that parking on both sides of Palm hasn’t posed a problem in the past.

Fire Chief Ann Graham added that such a change would more greatly impact police responders. She noted that additional space would be beneficial for the maneuverability of fire trucks on call.

Council Member Susan Hill Smith called the action a measure to prevent a “cascade of safety issues.”

“Even though maybe no one has been hurt yet, we don’t want to find ourselves in that position,” Smith added. “This is really about safety, and I think it’s an important decision for us right now in this moment.”

Property owners and guests of residences along the land side of Palm Boulevard between 22nd and 40th avenues would not have parking access. Nonresidents are currently prohibited from parking there under an emergency ordinance that is effective until Oct. 13.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has to approve the parking change and the overall paid parking plan before it can go into effect in 2021, according to City Administrator Desiree Fragoso. In related conversations, SCDOT has informed the city that such decisions fall under its jurisdiction.