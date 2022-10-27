Isle Of Palms October 25, 2022 City Council Highlights

By City Of Isle Of Palms for Island Eye News
The Isle of Palms City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Council Chambers in City Hall. Listed below are the highlights from the meeting:
- City Council continued discussions related to the revisions to the noise ordinance to address livability concerns and improve enforcement efforts. City Council referred this matter to the Public Safety Committee for additional research and discussion of proposed amendments to the noise ordinance.
- City Council authorized the purchase of a used jet vac trailer in the amount of $54,000 for in house storm water maintenance. The Public Works crew will be able to clean inlet boxes and pipes more efficiently and be able to address critical needs quicker. This is another step in the City’s efforts to maintain a healthy, well-functioning drainage system on the island.
- City Council reviewed several parking layout options for the redesign of the Intracoastal side of the Isle of Palms Marina to improve parking conditions and install a green space along the bulkhead. In collaboration with the Islander 71, the goal is to eliminate the shared parking area and create two organized and delineated parking lots; one for the city and island residents adjacent to the green space and the public dock, and one for the restaurant employees and customers. City staff will continue to work with the restaurant tenant on a mutually agreeable plan.
- City Council approved a contract to Bluetide Marina Construction for the construction of needed bulkhead repairs and the installation of a six-foot wide Ipe deck boardwalk and treated pine handrail along the Intracoastal side of the Marina.
- City Council approved the job description for a Public Relations and Tourism Coordinator position. This position will report to the City Administrator and work in the General Government Department. The Public Relations and Tourism Coordinator position will be responsible for developing an effective, consistent and timely communications plan and work closely with the Charleston Area Visitors Bureau to develop programs to advance responsible tourism on the island. This role will be cost shared with the Charleston Area Visitors Bureau.
- City Council discussed their vision for the Recreation Center and a desire to shift the focus to a Community Center. Council encouraged the Isle of Palms community to weigh in on what programs, events and amenities they would like to see offered.
Ordinances, Resolutions and Proclamations
- Council approved a resolution to authorize the consumption of beer and wine, amplified music and street closures at the Lowvelo Bike Ride on November 5, 2022.
- Council approved a resolution authorizing the consumption of beer and wine, amplified music and street closures at the Holiday Street Festival on December 3, 2022.
- Council approved a proclamation declaring November 17, 2022 as World Pancreatic Cancer Day.