Isle Of Palms Music In The Park Returns

By Weston Smith for The Island Eye News

Music in the Park returns to the Isle of Palms Recreation Department on Saturday, May 4 from 1-4 p.m. The day will feature local bluegrass bands Blue Plantation and Admiral Radio. Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and appetites for an afternoon of good music and good food in the park. Mazyck’s grill will be on site offering food specials along with popcorn and Italian ice vendors.

In the event of inclement weather, all performances will be moved inside the Recreation Center. The Isle of Palms Recreation Center is located at #24 28th Ave. For more information please visit IOP.net or call 843.886.8294.