Isle Of Palms Mayor’s Message: September 2019

We are in the peak of hurricane season so don’t let it catch you by surprise. The storm we experienced several weeks ago served as a reminder that we should be proactive to reduce property damage and get through any storm emergency with less stress by preparing ahead of time. Every year, the City reviews and updates the emergency management plans to ensure that staff is prepared to keep the citizens of the Isle of Palms informed and protected during any emergency. You and your family also need to be prepared ahead of time in case you won’t have time to shop or search for the supplies you will need in the event of an impending storm. The City’s website has many resources available to help you prepare emergency supply kits, understand evacuation routes, and register for alerts or special assistance.

Recognizing that there are environmental challenges ahead of us, the City is focused on becoming a leader in resiliency. City Council has taken measures to address the problems associated with storm water runoff and approved amendments to the Code to reduce the amount of area allowed to be covered by impervious materials. City Council approved a contract for the design and engineering of drainage improvements to three of the City’s main outfalls that discharge to the Intracoastal Waterway and five internal high impact projects within the basins located at Sparrow Drive, Forest Trail, Cross Lane, 32nd Avenue and 41st Avenue.

City Council also recently approved a prohibition of singleuse plastic bags, plastic and foam products from the beach. Starting in January 1, 2020, these products will not only be banned from distribution at point of sale, but also prohibited from being used on the beach. The citizens of the Isle of Palms are proud of our pristine beach and want to keep it that way for many generations to come. We all have a responsibility to keep our marine environment clean and safe. Please don’t use or bring single use plastics to the beach; go plastic free and find reusable options such as metal straws, canvas bags and stainless-steel water bottles.

The City of Isle of Palms will have four (4) open seats in City Council to be filled. This is a nonpartisan, municipal election to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. There are six candidates seeking to serve on the Isle of Palms City Council: Katrina Limbach, Scott Pierce, Kevin Popson, Phillip Pounds, Rusty Streetman and incumbent Councilmember Jimmy Ward. The City is fortunate to have great candidates that want to serve our community and protect our citizens’ quality of life.

As part of its five-year cycle to maintain public safety and electric system reliability, Dominion Energy will begin pruning trees on the Isle of Palms in September. The City held a tree trimming workshop on August 7th where representatives from Dominion Energy, the contractor and arborists discussed safety and proper pruning methods. If you have questions about the upcoming tree trimming work you may call the Dominion Energy customer service number 800.251.7234. Residents may also call the customer service number to schedule an on-site meeting with arborists Clay Chaplin or Mark Branham who are available to meet upon request before cutting begins in order to explain what work needs to be done.

I hope you had the opportunity to attend the National Night Out event organized by our wonderful Police Department. It was a tremendous success. Don’t forget that the Farmers’ Market begins September 4th at the Recreation Center. We are all ecstatic about bringing the Farmers’ Market to the heart of the island. Walk, bike or golf cart to the Recreation Center on Wednesdays between 3 and 7 p.m. to buy local produce, specialty foods and support the local economy.

Jimmy Carroll, Mayor

jcarroll@iop.net

843.452.1200