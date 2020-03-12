Isle Of Palms Mayor’s Message: March 2020

This month, the city, the IOP Turtle Team and the IOP Exchange Club unveiled the Hatchling Scavenger Hunt in Front Beach between 10th and 14th avenues. This fun and educational initiative will help the young and old learn about the importance of the loggerhead sea turtles to our ecosystem. Grab a friend, head over to Front Beach and pick up a brochure in any of the local businesses so you can play along!

The city of Isle of Palms, in coordination with federal, state and local partners, is closely monitoring the emergence and spread of COVID-19 and preparing for potential impacts to our community. As you know, the health and well-being of our employees and community is the city’s top priority. City staff are coordinating with key stakeholders in our community and planning for continuity of normal operations.

It is important to remain calm and take these simple preventive steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to avoid the spread and reduce the risk of infection:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

Several events are coming up on the Isle of Palms. The popular IOP Yard Sale will take place at the Rec Center on Hartnett Boulevard Saturday, March 28. Over 50 vendors will be selling used or like new items. Get there early – the event starts at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.

The all-time favorite Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m. Families are invited to come hunt for eggs, meet the Easter Bunny and enjoy free activities such as jump castles, cotton candy, face painting and a photo booth.

Also, on Saturday, April 18, the city will host a free Hazardous Waste and Shred Event at the municipal parking lot on Pavilion Drive. The event will start at 9 a.m. and last through noon.

Finally, don’t forget about the new rules on IOP. Single use plastic bags, plastic straws and Styrofoam products are prohibited on the beach. Smoking is also not allowed on the beach and beach access paths.

We need your help to keep our beach clean and beautiful so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.iop.net.

Jimmy Carroll, Mayor