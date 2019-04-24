Isle Of Palms Mayor’s Message: April 2019

The Public Safety Building Rehabilitation project is underway. Trident Construction and Coast Architects will soon be wrapping up the investigative report, which will identify all building deficiencies that need repair. The City will then work with them to develop a design and construction strategy to start the needed repairs.

As you know, the construction of the new Wild Dunes Hotel is also underway. This project will impact the surrounding residential neighborhoods and we want to work with the Wild Dunes Resort to minimize the disturbance to our residents. Next month, the Public Safety Committee will discuss and evaluate strategies to address traffic and noise concerns ahead of the second phase of construction during the summer season. The City and Wild Dunes will also host a public meeting at 6 p.m. on May 16 at the Recreation Center where the Wild Dunes Resort will present the status of the construction project and residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns.

The renovation of the Public Works workshop is complete, and we are excited to unveil these much-needed improvements soon. Donnie and his team now have a fully functioning office space that will also accommodate the new Public Works Assistant Director for Maintenance and Facilities position.

Residents and Visitors play an important role in the City’s Coyote Management Plan.

Check out the City’s website for information on how to be coyote smart and help us manage the City’s coyote population.

The Annual Yard Sale and the Easter Egg Hunt were a success!

Kudos to the Recreation Department’s team for making wonderful memories for our kids and families.

The IOP Beach Run is coming up in July 27th. Registration is now open online at IOP.net.

Jimmy Carroll,

IOP Mayor