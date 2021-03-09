Isle Of Palms Marina

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Members of the Isle of Palms Council have agreed, somewhat reluctantly, to pay $92,000 more than expected for a $3.6-million renovation project at the city Marina.

At its Feb. 23 regular monthly meeting, the Council approved a $228,505.69 change order from Salmons Dredging Corporation because a sturdier platform for the Marina’s new fuel hut will be necessary. The original bid estimated the hut at 2,500 pounds instead of its actual weight of 7,500 pounds. Several Council members apparently were unhappy about having to spend the extra money.

“My biggest issue is it looks like we had a bid in place that was absolutely missed,” Council Member Rusty Streetman commented.

“We bid on a weight of the hut at 2,100 pounds, and it actually weighed about 7,000 pounds. How could we miss that? The next time we do this, we need to really look and question whether we have an accurate bid.”

“The process is deeply troubling,” Council Member Randy Bell added. “How many times is ATM going to not give us the right information while we’re paying for consulting, with no financial culpability? The city’s always left holding the bag for a poor consultation. I gotta tell you; this concerns me deeply.”

“We’re paying ATM a lot of money to be our experts. None of us have expertise in designing marinas. At what point does ATM start to carry some of the load for some of these significantly misjudged estimates?” Council Member John Moye asked.

Kirby Marshall, who was at the meeting representing consultant Applied Technology & Management, “took exception” to the comments from Council members and seemed to shift the blame for the change order to the

company chosen to supply the dock, Structurmarine, which is headquartered in Montreal.

“The dock supplier admitted in a call with ATM and Salmons Dredging that they assumed a very aggressive weight on the fuel hut of only 2,500 pounds so that they could drive their cost for the platform to support the hut so that they could drive that down to have a better shot at winning this public competitive project,” he said. “Both Salmon and ATM condemn that type of bidding behavior, but we did not know that until we got into the formal design process for this hut.”

“We have endeavored at all times to treat your money as if it were ours,” he added.

Isle of Palms City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said she is “100% behind ATM.”

“They have been meticulous; they have been thoughtful. My experience has been nothing short of impressed with the work ATM has done,” she said.

Despite the comments from Council members, the motion to approve the change order passed by an 8-1 vote, with Mayor Jimmy Carroll dissenting. Not long after, the Council refused to spend up to an additional $10,000 to prepare plans necessary to receive permits for the fuel hut.

“This should be included. We have to draw the line somewhere,” Bell said.

The measure failed by a 5-4 vote, with Bell, Streetman, Carroll, Jimmy Ward and Kevin Popson opposing it.

Fragoso explained the details behind the $228,505.69 change order. The Council had already approved a $100,000 expenditure for the fuel hut, leaving an additional $128,505.69. Brian Berrigan, president and operations manager of Marina Joint Ventures, which leases much of the Marina from the city, agreed to pay $36,400 toward the cost of the fuel hut, leaving IOP to pay $92,105.69 more than expected. The fuel hut will cost $166,403.

Weather permitting, the entire project, which includes maintenance on the bulkhead and replacing the docks along Morgan Creek, is scheduled for completion by the end of June 2021.