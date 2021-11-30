Isle Of Palms Law To Tame ‘Dangerous Dogs’

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms is well on its way to passing a law aimed at reducing the number of dog attacks on the beach and elsewhere on the island. At its Nov. 17 meeting, the IOP City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that defines the term “dangerous dog” and establishes financial penalties for those who endanger people and other domestic animals. The vote was 7-0; Council Members Jimmy Ward and Ryan Buckhannon were absent from the meeting. “In my four years on Council, this has been topical every year,” said Public Safety Chair Randy Bell. “It’s a difficult subject. We had asked for advice from the chief on how do we do this. How do we actually have an ordinance, no pun intended, that has some teeth in it? We think we have that at this point. It gives us something instead of just a simple fine and, frankly, a walk-away.” The ordinance defines a dangerous dog as: one with a propensity to attack a human being or domestic animal; one that makes an unprovoked attack that causes injury to a person or pet; or one that is trained to fight. The law specifically notes that an animal is not a dangerous dog based on its breed or species and that a dog is not considered to be dangerous if it attacks a person who is trespassing or is otherwise unlawfully on its owner’s property.

A person who owns or is caring for a dangerous dog must keep it in a confined area away from the general public. The penalty for ignoring this section of the ordinance is $250 for the first violation and $500 for the second, and, if the dog attacks a person, its owner is subject to a $500 fine and is also responsible for the medical expenses of the person who is injured, as well as the expenses associated with seizing the animal for the protection of the public. IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett pointed out that the ordinance is totally separate from the city’s current leash law. “What we have typically seen, when we have a dog bite, we tend to go to our leash law violation,” Cornett continued. “What we found was that all our neighboring jurisdictions have a specific ordinance that addresses those types of incidents. It’s different than a leash law violation. You can have both violations at one time and you certainly could have somebody who is not in violation of a leash law and still be in violation of a dog that is attacking somebody or another animal. This ordinance will clearly give us a definition to address those incidents and the steps that will be taken should a dog be declared as a vicious or dangerous dog. It will give us the opportunity to actually address the root cause.”

Other council business

At their final meeting of the year, members of the IOP Council also voted unanimously to provide cell phones for all Council members at a cost of approximately $350 a month. Currently, the city pays for a phone only for the mayor. In a related matter, Personnel Chair John Moye reported that his committee has no recommendations concerning possible salary increases for Council members. They currently are paid $1,500 a year plus health insurance. “We don’t serve for the salary or the medical coverage,” said Bell, who did not seek reelection after four years on the Council. “We serve, frankly, to try to give back something.” The Council approved the Personnel Committee’s recommendations for four spots on the Planning Commission: Ron Denton, Suzanne Nagelski, Marty Brown and Scott Pierce. City Administrator Desiree Fragoso reported that applications for the position of IOP fire chief will be accepted through Dec. 19 and that “no doubt, we will have a ton of applications to consider.” Longtime firefighting professional Ken Briscoe is serving as interim chief until a permanent chief is chosen to replace Ann Graham, who retired late last year. Bell took a parting shot at the South Carolina Department of Transportation and its decision to restripe the IOP Connector bridge without input from the city. “If we’re to have a path forward as a community

in working proactively with SCDOT, there needs to be a behavioral change from SCDOT,” Bell said.

“I charge the next Council and happily pass that baton to them to figure out whether that can be done or not. Obviously, the alternative path is legal.” Real Property Chair Rusty Streetman asked the Council to approve plans for the soonto-be-opened restaurant at the IOP Marina without an elevator, “due to structural and operational challenges.” Bell added an amendment requiring the Council to continue to pursue the possibility of adding an elevator after the eatery opens, “perhaps using ATAX money as a funding source.” The motion as amended passed unanimously after a brief presentation by Dave Lorenz, one of the owners of the new restaurant. Lorenz pointed out that he and his partners have made several improvements to the property that were not in the original plans, including adding a metal roof and fixing a ramp “that wasn’t really needed.” Concerning the elevator, he pointed out that “we’re still trying.” The Council heard from local resident Glenda Nemes, who asked that the city establish a code of ethics and conduct for elected officials and employees, mostly to deal with issues that are the result of the proliferation of social media. “People tend to do things on social media that I don’t think they would do if they were in the room with you,” Nemes said.

The Council also passed an ordinance temporarily suspending the law that forces local businesses to use environmentally acceptable packaging and products because some of these products are difficult to obtain due to worldwide supply chain issues. However, single-use plastic bags will be prohibited, “to protect the beach,” according to Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

In addition, the Council passed a resolution authorizing the consumption of beer and wine at the Holiday Street Festival on Dec. 4. Also, Council passed an ordinance allowing year-round surfing instruction on the beach, limited to groups of four or fewer students and at least one instructor or a maximum of eight students with two instructors.