Isle Of Palms Is About To Lose Its Longest Lasting Employee

By Grace Nichols for The Island Eye News

Joe Washington

Shortly after graduating from Wando High School, Joe Washington’s brother helped him get a job with the Isle of Palms Public Works Department, where he also was an employee. Though he’s picked up a few promotions along the way, Washington is about to retire after 42 years with the same entity. A Mount Pleasant native, Washington started his career with the IOP Public Works Department on Sept. 18, 1980. Initially, he was a truck driver, but now he serves in a supervisory role. According to Public Works Director Donnie Pitts, he demonstrates “loyalty and consistency.

His biggest asset is the amount of residents that over the years Joe has established relationships with.”

Washington claims that going into work every day with the mindset of “keeping hard work up to get the job done” is what helps him maintain his exemplary level of dedication. The most important part of the job is “keeping the island clean,” said Washington. Additionally, The Isle of Palms community means “a whole lot” to him and he sees the Department’s work as a way “to keep people on the Island happy.”

“Being there for 42 years, he is our longest lasting city employee,” said former Mayor Jimmy Carroll. “Joe is an example for everybody at the Public Works Department. For longevity and a career that you can have that you do not have to worry about moving on job to job.” Carroll also mentioned the strong camaraderie within the Public Works Department: “I would go down there and have lunch with them. It’s the best to be with them. I would rather have lunch with them than with the governor.” Throughout his years on The Isle of Palms, Washington has witnessed a lot of change, especially within the Island’s development. “This Island has grown a whole lot,” Washington recalled. “When I came here, there weren’t any Wild Dunes or anything.” Pitts summarized Washington’s Value to the IOP Public Works Department by praising his industry knowledge: “You can’t replace an individual who has 42 years of experience. You can replace the job, but that experience you never get back. New employees will gain experience over time, but the loss of experience is the one thing we will miss most with Joe.” Upon his retirement, Washington is looking forward to fishing three days a week and traveling.

“My son told me to get my passport ready,” he expressed enthusiastically, pointing out that he hopes to go “everywhere.”