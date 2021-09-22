Isle Of Palms Interim Chief

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms City Council has voted to hire an interim fire chief.

At a special meeting Sept. 21, Council members unanimously chose veteran North Carolina firefighter Ken Briscoe to serve in the position on an interim basis, probably for three to five months, according to IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

Briscoe, a firefighter since 1973 and fire chief in Lenoir, North Carolina, from 2004 until his retirement in March 2018, is “very well-recognized and accomplished,” Carroll said.

Longtime IOP Chief Ann Graham retired late last year, and Kevin Cornett has been serving as both fire chief and police chief since March of this year.

“Our fire personnel would rather have a professional firefighter who understands firefighting, not policing,” Carroll commented. “It’s nothing more than that.”

The mayor said Briscoe would live at IOP’s main fire station for several weeks.

“I’m impressed with that. He wants to see the daily chores and the daily training. I think that’s a very smart move. I’m glad this decision has been made,” Carroll said.