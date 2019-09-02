Isle Of Palms Hurricane Dorian Update

By Desirée Fragoso for Island Eye News
The City of Isle of Palms continues to monitor the development of Hurricane Dorian and its impacts to our community.
The City remains at OPCON 2, which means that a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the County and emergency operations plans are implemented. City staff continues to participate in daily meetings and conference calls to remain up to date on the storm’s path and potential impacts and continue to implement the City’s emergency operation plans.
Due to the closing of the Bees Ferry Landfill and the Charleston County Transfer Stations, household garbage collection has been cancelled until further notice. Residents are advised to secure their garbage cans under the house or in the enclosures.
City offices, including City Hall and the Recreation Center, will be closed on Tuesday, September 3 until further notice. All meetings, classes and programs have been postponed until further notice.
The City’s sandbag operation is ongoing. Sand is available at the large Municipal Parking Lot on Pavilion Drive and sandbags available for pick up at the Public Safety Building at 30 JC Long Boulevard and are limited to 10 per resident.
“We urge our citizens to heed the Governor’s evacuation order and take all measures to move your family out of harm’s way. It may be the case that public safety personnel may not be able to respond to calls for service during extreme weather conditions,” said Mayor Carroll.
Residents should fill up their cars with gas and have road maps, nonperishable snack foods, a first-aid kit that includes a supply of your family’s prescription medications, and convenience items such as diapers available in the car. Also, secure important documents in waterproof packaging. Don’t forget to take your pets with you and don’t forget their food and medication.
Before evacuating, residents should properly clear and secure outdoor furniture and debris that could damage the home during a hurricane, shut off your home’s utilities, unplug all electronics including appliances, TVs and radios.
If access to the island is restricted, residents will need a Hurricane Re-Entry Sticker to re-enter the island. Access to the island after a storm may be restricted while public safety personnel assess damages and safety conditions. The Residential Parking Decals and Wild Dunes Owners stickers will also serve as hurricane re-entry passes. Hurricane Re-Entry Stickers are available at the Public Safety Building at 30 JC Long Boulevard.