Isle Of Palms Hires New Recreation Department Director

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Karrie Ferrell didn’t have a job lined up when, in 2001, she graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, with a degree in parks and recreation. She was, however, “like most college kids,” convinced that she wanted to spend some time at the beach. More than two decades later, she’s still at the beach and still working for her first and only full-time employer. At a meeting Jan. 3, the Isle of Palms Council accepted the recommendation of City Administrator Desiree Fragoso and unanimously voted to appoint Ferrell as IOP’s new recreation director. She replaces Norma Jean Page, who, after 25 years on the job, retired in October of last year. Originally from Luray, Virginia, a small town in the Shenandoah Valley, Ferrell started her IOP Recreation Department career in 2002 when she was hired as a camp counselor. She landed a full-time position, as supervisor for athletics, two years later and has been assistant recreation director since 2006. In her new job, she will supervise six full-time employees – once the Department is fully staffed – as well as part-time employees and almost 20 instructors in subjects including fitness, gymnastics, art, theater and the Rec Center’s preschool program. She pointed out that with a small staff, the recreation director’s job is a hands-on position. That, she said, is one of the reasons she has stayed with the Department for more than two decades. “I always liked the community, neighborhood feel of the Isle of Palms,” she commented. “It’s all about the relationships you build. Some of the kids I had as a counselor now bring their own kids to the Recreation Center.” “It’s rewarding to watch them grow up and to be a part of their families’ lives. Hopefully, in the long run, we have helped the kids who have gone through summer camp or athletics create a good, strong foundation and good memories. I just really enjoy the community and the outreach with the people of the Isle of Palms.”

The IOP Rec Department offers youth athletics programs in soccer, basketball, baseball and volleyball, and opportunities for adults in sports including basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball and table tennis. In addition, there are camps and clinics for youngsters and a variety of activities for adults and senior citizens, as well as special events including the Front Beach Fest, Music in the Park, sand sculpting competition, a community wellness fair, a farmers market, a half rubber tournament, the Halloween costume Golf Cart Parade and the annual Holiday Street Festival. Ferrell gave much of the credit for her successful career in recreation to Page, who was in charge of the Recreation Department for a quarter of a century. “I learned a lot from Norma Jean. She was not only a good friend but my main mentor. She has taught me a lot along the way,” Ferrell said. “I certainly have big shoes to fill.” At the Jan. 3 Council meeting, Mayor Phillip Pounds pointed out that a large pool of candidates applied for the recreation director’s job. The group was narrowed to three people who were interviewed by department heads and Council members. The final recommendation to hire Ferrell came from Fragoso.

“I’m very excited for her and to see her leadership in the department,” Fragoso said at the Council meeting. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity to engage the community in a more meaningful and intentional way so that we can ensure that the department reflects what the community wants to see. I believe that Karrie knows the community very well. I know she’s qualified, and I think she’s going to do an awesome job.”