Isle Of Palms Half Rubber Tournament Nears Quarter-century Event

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The 24th annual IOP Half Rubber Tournament will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 8 a.m. Teams can consist of three or four players and costs $25 per person. Every participant will receive a tournament shirt. The Champion of the Tournament and Runner Up will receive prizes from local sponsors and businesses. Sponsors involved in the 2022 tournament are Mex1, Barrier Island Eco Tours, Windjammer, Wild Dunes Resort, acme, The Dinghy, Papi’s Taqueria, Home Team BBQ, New York Butcher Shoppe, My Favorite Things and Hyman’s Seafood.

Register a team at iop.net or for more information about the tournament please contact the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.