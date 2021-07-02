Isle Of Palms Golf Cart Parade

By Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

Walker and Joe Spann’s golf cart, sons of Joe Spann, the founder of the Isle of Palms annual Golf Cart Parade. (Photo by Walker Spann)

Hotdogs, hamburgers, and fireworks are what most people think of when it comes to the Fourth of July, but for the city of Isle of Palms, this community is brought together each Independence Day by the Golf Cart parade. For over 30 years, hundreds of colorfully decorated golf carts will line up on the Fourth of July and cruise from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue, spraying water guns on the crowds and handing out candy. Joe Spann, the event’s creator, found inspiration for the parade back in the ‘70s. The Isle of Palms didn’t have fireworks, so instead, a group of people would come together on Ocean boulevard clanging pots and pants, wishing people a happy Fourth of July. “You wouldn’t have the Fourth of July on the Isle of Palms without the Golf Cart Parade. It’s a staple to the community,” Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett states.

Although the city doesn’t run the event, a permit is granted each year, allowing for the police to monitor and protect people during the parade. The event starts around 10:30 a.m., but Spann’s sons Walker and Joe bring the community together by grilling up barbeque before the parade. “Two hundred of our closest friends show up,” older brother Walker said jokingly. “We don’t even know the people sometimes. They just come over.” Along with the barbeque breakfast, the community will bring various Independence day foods to pair with the grill out. Additionally, the Spann brothers will hire a bartender to whip up screwdrivers and bloody marys. The community will say a prayer for the troops and cheers the parade. Even during COVID-19 last July, the event was still held. Strict rules were put into place only allowing a certain amount of people on the carts, and the crowd had to stay 6 feet apart. Although COVID-19 was raging throughout the world, the community wanted to come together for an event that reminded them of normalcy.

“I think this year is going to be a record-breaking parade,” Joe stated. The two brothers keep their father’s memory alive by participating in the event with their patriotic painted golf cart with bright colors of red, white, and blue.