Isle Of Palms Garden Club To Recultivate November 18

By Betsy Cappelmann for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Garden Club’s Yard of the Month winner was #5 34th Ave.

The Isle of Palms Garden Club met on Sept. 16 at the IOP Exchange club. Our guest speaker was Beth McGinty, owner of Blooms by Beth. She demonstrated the structure and planting of a container garden. The beautiful container was won by Sandi Malik. Please join us on Nov. 18 with our guest speaker Stephanie Harbin from Hidden Ponds. She will be demonstrating holiday tablescapes. The meeting will be held at the Exchange Club on IOP at 6:30 p.m.

All are welcome.