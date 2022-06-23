Isle Of Palms Garden Club Reaps Membership Award

By Isle Of Palms Garden Club for The Island Eye News

The COVID pandemic over the last three years has posed many challenges to many Garden Clubs. The question to many clubs has been: How do we continue to keep our membership and do our projects? Well the Isle of Palms Garden Club figured it out and is thriving in 2021-22. With 23 new members with a total of 38 members the club is designing new “Island Beautification” projects and also participating in fundraising events to fund the new designs and plantings on the island. What is the Low Country known for besides the palmetto tree, but “live oaks”. The Isle of Palms Garden Club participated in planting 15 live oak trees in their city’s parking lot both for beautification and needed shade when the trees became more mature. This was a joint venture with the City of Isle of Palms and Charleston Climate Coalition which organized the planting on Dec. 18 at the municipal parking lot. An ongoing project over the years has been the Isle of Palms Garden Club plantings of azaleas, sweetgrass, and other island plantings at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club courtyard. Starting in March of 2021, a much needed makeover, cleanup and revitalization of the garden design started with the Exchange Club painting their large sign and cleaning out overgrown plantings. With this new almost blank canvas the Isle of Palms Garden Club then purchased large pottery pots for sago palms, fox tail palms, yellow arborvitae, grasses and seasonal flowers. As the co-president of the Isle of Palms Robbie Berg explains this will be an ongoing, ever-changing project with new plantings and garden designs. The location of this “garden courtyard” is very visible as it is on Palm Boulevard the roadway where all locals and tourists travel to and from Sullivan’s Island and Breach Inlet. It is also the entry to the Isle of Palms Exchange Club that is the venue for weddings and wedding receptions as well as family reunions and other events. “What a perk for the Isle of Palms community as a beautification project and those who use the Exchange Club.”

The Isle of Palms Garden Club is looking forward to their future “Garden/Beautification Projects” for the Isle of Palms in 2022 and 2023. Anyone interested in joining the IOP Garden Club please contact: Robbie Berg 843-460-2334 or Robbie34BW@gmail.com.