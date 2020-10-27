By Betsy Cappelmann for The Island Eye News

Tom Selling works on restoring the Blue Star memorial marker on the Isle of Palms.

Tom Selling, who lives in Daytona Beach, Florida, restored the Blue Star memorial marker – a tribute to the armed forces – at the base of the Isle of Palms Connector Sept. 26.

Selling, a Navy veteran, has traveled to 49 states to restore historical markers. The memorial on the Isle of Palms was established in 2001 in cooperation with the Isle of Palms Garden Club, the Garden Club of South Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

A special thank you to the city workers who helped make this possible, as well as the VFW Comrades and the VFW Auxiliary for donations. In addition, the IOP Garden Club will apply for a grant from the Garden Club of South Carolina.

When you come over the connector from Mount Pleasant, please take a look and honor this memorial.