By Betsy Cappelmann for The Island Eye News

At its annual luncheon and meeting at Poe’s Tavern June 11, the Isle of Palms Garden Club decided to donate money to the Coastal Conservation Environmental Defense League to help support the fight against drilling for oil off the South Carolina coast; to East Cooper Land Trust, which increases awareness and involvement in conservation and the environment; and to the Garden Club of South Carolina for the Blue Star Memorial markers and to Pennies for Pollinators.

The club is paying to refurbish the Blue Star Memorial Marker and, in conjunction with the City of Isle of Palms, landscaping at Leola Hanbury Memorial Park.

With these two projects, the club hopes to beautify the island.

Please look for this work where the Isle of Palms Connector meets Palm Boulevard.

We all had a fabulous lunch at Poe’s. Seiko Smith made beautiful arrangements for our tables, Mary Taylor made red, white and blue earrings for members and President Jeannie Murray gave everyone a box of chocolates. Fun was had by all, and we are looking forward to getting back together in September.