By Betsy Cappelmann for Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Garden Club will be having a meeting Thursday, September 19th at the Exchange club, 201 Palm Blvd. We will have a social at 6:30 with drinks and appetizers, meeting starts at 7. Our speaker will be Rainey Evans, AKA Happy Rain, a TV personality in the 60’s. She will be speaking about her love of flowers and showing assorted displays. This is open to the public, not just Isle of Palms residents.