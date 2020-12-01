Isle Of Palms Fire Department

Staff Report for Island Eye News

As they’ve done for at least the past five years, Dudley Spangler; his wife, Glenda Soloniuk Spangler; and Spangler’s son, Scott, and his wife, Kara – all pictured above – made sure members of the Isle of Palms Island Fire and Police departments who had to work on Thanksgiving Day were able to enjoy a holiday meal. The Spanglers, who started feeding the town’s public servants on their own, now have lots of help from the Isle of Palms community. Among the police officers who were on duty on Thanksgiving day were, left to right, MPO Joshua Phillips, Sgt. Sharon Baldrick and Officer Jonathan Ayer.