Isle Of Palms Financial Advisor Ranked By Forbes

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Edward Jones financial advisor Dimitar Matouchev of Isle of Palms was named among the 2022 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in South Carolina by Forbes and SHOOK Research. “I’m incredibly proud to be recognized for the work we do helping our clients reach the goals that make a difference in their lives,” Matouchev said. “We are privileged that they have placed their trust in us and that every day, we have the opportunity to partner for a positive impact for the wellbeing of our clients, our colleagues and our communities.”

Matouchev is one of 117 Edward Jonesfinancial advisors to be named to the 2022 Forbes SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking, which was announced in April 2022 and published in the 2022 April/ May issue. To see the full list of Edward Jones financial advisors who ranked among the top in their state, visit edwardjones.com and enter “Best in State Wealth Advisors” into the search box.