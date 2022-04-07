Isle Of Palms Expenditures Could Entice Political Pressure

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The city of Isle of Palms might face some staunch political opposition if the IOP Council chooses to change the way it distributes a portion of the money it collects through the 2% state tax on short-term rentals. That’s at least part of the message members of the Accommodations Task Force got from Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin at their March 31 meeting. Referring to the Charleston Visitors & Convention Bureau as “a politically-heavy group,” Goodwin warned IOP officials to “go in with your eyes wide open, not closed to the whole process.” He added that if the city breaks off its long-term relationship with the CVB, “Politics will start. Be ready for political action groups to be knocking at your door.” Goodwin was joined at the meeting by Carl Hally, a Folly Beach resident who serves as a volunteer on the city’s Tourism and Visitor Promotion Committee, which was established when the city temporarily broke ties with the CVB in 2004, started its own destination marketing organization and hired a local marketing and public relations firm to help attract off-season visitors and families to Folly. The Accommodations Task Force was appointed by the IOP City Council in February of this year to make recommendations on how the city should allocate more than $750,000 a year in state short-term rental taxes. IOP collects the tax and sends the money to the state, which siphons off a small amount for cities and counties where short term rental revenue is minimal and gives the rest back to IOP. The city gets to keep $25,000 plus 5%, with the remainder going into two pots: IOP is required to spend the money in the 65% pot on tourism-related activities, and the remaining 30% must go to a Destination Marketing Organization, which is supposed to use the funds for advertising and other methods of promoting tourism.

Currently, the CVB is the DMO for Isle of Palms and nine other government entities in the Lowcountry. Hally pointed out that the CVB has contributed to the success of Folly’s efforts to attract tourists and that the organization has a good relationship with CVB CEO Helen Hill and her staff. That apparently was not always the case. Goodwin, who said he has served on the CVB board for about a decade, pointed out that shortly after Folly Beach broke off its relationship with the Convention & Visitors Bureau, the state’s Tourism Expenditure Review Committee, which monitors accommodations tax reporting, ordered Folly to return $200 it spent on plastic cups. IOP Council Member Rusty Streetman, chair of the Task Force, also is on the CVB board, but only because he was appointed to serve a one-year term in January by IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds. A representative from the Council is chosen each year. Goodwin did point out that Folly and the CVB have “mended fences” and that the city now sends some of its ATAX money to the CVB – $42,200 in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. He explained why the city decided to establish its own DMO in 2004. “At that point in time, the CVB was not promoting Folly Beach. They were promoting Charleston. That’s where we were 18 years ago,” Goodwin said, reminding the Task Force that the CVB does a good job of attracting business to hotels in Wild Dunes. Hally told members of the Accommodations Task Force that Folly’s DMO has started advertising less in print publications and more in the digital world. The TVPC targets specific cities that are more than 50 miles away, most of them in the North and the Midwest. The committee also has done some advertising in Seattle, Denver and cities that have direct airline connections with Charleston. Hally pointed out that the TVPC is independent of the city of Folly Beach but that the Council must approve the committee’s budget.

In addition to Streetman, Task Force members include Sam Parris of Wild Dunes Resort; Melissa Simbana, general manager of The Palms Hotel and The Seaside Inn; Ray Burns, chair of the ATAX Advisory Committee; Bret Jones, one of the owners of The Dinghy, Papis, Luke & Ollies and Smugglers; Randy Walker of Dunes Properties; Curtis Kay,who owns rental property on the Isle of Palms; Katrina Limbach, president of the IOP Chamber of Commerce; and island resident Sarah Vega.