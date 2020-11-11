By Kathy Shook for The Island Eye News

IOP Garden Club Member Laura McMaster and IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club and IOP Garden Club are doing what they do every year:

They’re selling holiday wreaths and roping, as well as poinsettias.

The annual fundraiser, a staple on IOP for the past 15 years, supports the Exchange Club’s pillars of service: Americanism, community, youth and the prevention of child abuse. The IOP Garden Club is a nonprofit organization that contributes to civic beautification. The club donates money to organizations that help preserve the environment.

Each summer, it sponsors a rising sophomore to Camp Wildwood.

Additionally, members decorate wreaths, trees and teddy bears for MUSC patients who will not be home for the holidays.

Order forms are available on the Exchange Club website at iopexchange.org. They should be returned to Kathy Shook at 704-577-6087, shookup@ hotmail.com or P.O. Box 131, Isle of Palms; or to Janice Ashley, 843-696-5671 or Eugenia7@bellsouth.net. The deadline to order is Nov. 13, and wreaths and poinsettia will arrive on Dec. 2. They may be picked up at 2870 I’On Ave. on Sullivan’s Island.

For further information, contact Jeannie Murray at 843-4126781 or Betsy Cappelmann at blcappelmann@gmail.com.

Wreaths and roping range in price from $25 to $81, while poinsettias cost either $12 or $20, depending on size.