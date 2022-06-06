Isle Of Palms Exchange Club, Islander 71 Join Forces For LENS

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Isle Of Palms Exchange and Club and Islander 71 joined forces to introduce the community to the Law Enforcement Community Support Program with a fundraising banquet.

Over 140 residents attended on a beautiful May evening at the City owned IOP Marina. The event saluted the IOPPD and coincided in honoring National Police Week. Over $20,000 was raised with the help of a dedicated volunteer group and the support of over a dozen sponsors. The Isle of Palms Police Department was well represented both by civilian and uniformed staff and static displays both at the outdoor reception and inside our newest island restaurant. A special announcement on behalf of the LENS Advisory Board and Fifty Founders was the establishment of the LENS Educational Scholarship Program with the initial support of a $75,000 pledge – $15,000 per year for both secondary education and educational service for school age children to improve literacy and/or math skills. Ted Kinghorn, LENS Whisperer and event Emcee made a commitment on behalf of LENS to match this generous contribution. See box with the current donors of the “Champions” fund to achieve this purpose. Interested individuals and organizations should inquire at the LENS website: iopexchange.org/LENS-IOPPD. Guest speakers Chief Luther Reynolds, Charleston PD and Chief Kevin Cornett, IOPPD provided both motivational remarks to the assembled and praise for the creation of not only LENS, but especially the scholarship program designed to support the IOPPD’s spouses and children. They both believe the support of the community is critical and appreciated by law enforcement and will ensure greater community cohesiveness. In addition to providing support to the IOPPD in an effort at morale boasting, improved retention and recruitment, LENS funded initiatives are designed to support hardships should they arise by IOP’s citizens and visitors. Furthermore, joint planned activities by the Exchange Club, LENS and the IOPPD such as Bicycle Rodeo and Water Safety are in the works. The Exchange Club and LENS program is supported by volunteers ensuring that over 98% of the contributions are dedicated to successfully achieving the program’s goals.

By all accounts, financial and otherwise, the LENS Banquet was a tremendous and very positive experience by those in attendance and those that serve. LENS is looking forward to making this an annual program by saluting our law enforcement staff and all that serve, support and volunteer for our island community