Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Inducts New Members

By Robbie C. Berg for The Island Eye News

Former National Exchange Club President Elizabeth Grantham inducted new members into the Isle of Palms Exchange Club at the organization’s Dec. 8 dinner.

Elizabeth Grantham, past National Exchange Club president, inducted many of our new members on Dec. 8 at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club Dinner. Fifty-one new members joined the Isle of Palms Exchange Club during the 2022 calendar year, bringing our membership to 226. We are the second largest club in the nation. A very large “welcome” to our new members and “thank you” for choosing to serve in one or more of our programs of service: Americanism, Child Abuse Prevention, Youth and Scholarships and Community Service. Our youngest member, Sean Williams, and our eldest member, Kathryn McGruder at 103, were some of those who were welcomed into the IOP Exchange family.

A year-long thank you goes to Cathy Beemer, membership chair, and Barby Harrington and Tamara Bryant for handling all the moving parts necessary to support our members.