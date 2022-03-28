Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Champions Child-abuse Prevention

Staff Report for Island Eye News

On Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, 201 Palm Boulevard, IOP, Martha Tumblin, with Darkness to Light, will conduct free Stewards of Children training, which is an evidence-informed, award-winning training that teaches adults practical actions they can take to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse in their organizations, families, and communities. The IOP Exchange Club’s Child-Abuse Prevention Committee will provide free pizza, wine, and beer. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

We know no one wants to think about this issue, but child sexual abuse is prevalent in South Carolina and no community is immune. About one in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18. You can lower those numbers by attending this training.