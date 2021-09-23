Isle Of Palms Election Questions And Answers Part 1

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

With just over a month to go until the Isle of Palms City Council and mayoral election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, candidates in the running have elected to partake in a Q&A presented by The Island Eye News. Below is the first half of a two-part questionnaire that will feature a total of six questions.The remaining set of questions and answers will be printed in the following issue.

Candidates were instructed to limit their answers to no more than 250 words per question:

Q1: Should the Isle of Palms Council have appointed a fire chief by now, rather than having the police chief supervise both the Fire Department and the Police Department?

Q2: Does the Isle of Palms provide adequate parking for visitors to the island? What would you do to alleviate parking and traffic issues on the island?

Q3: Why are you running for a seat on the Council – or for mayor – and what attributes do you possess that would make you an effective representative of the residents of Isle of Palms?

Editor’s Note: On Sept. 9, candidate Jeffrey Rubin announced his withdrawal from the race.

JAN ANDERSON

A1: I applaud this Council for recognizing the shortcomings of the current selection process and revising it to reduce controversy in the future. They created a more professional atmosphere in which the city administrator interviews candidates and presents a recommendation to Council for their approval and appointment. I feel that a new Council will be able to objectively review the candidate and move forward appropriately. The fire chief is a critical position and s/he should undergo a rigorous review process which takes time. Fortunately we received dozens of applications for the post and I feel that we are on the road to having a good candidate soon. I look forward to reviewing our Administrator’s recommendation and acting on the appointment.

A2: I believe that the question is larger than simply parking capacity but rather should be the carrying capacity of our island. The island’s population can range from about 5000 people in the off-season to as much as 20,000 residents and visitors in the summer. Our lifeline is tourism and we welcome visitors with open arms but there is a limit to how many we can accommodate. Parking is simply one manifestation of our limitations (traffic congestion is another). I believe our first goal should be to have visitors park legally to ensure the safety of all. Second, pave the off-street lots (with permeable material) and stripe them with a more efficient grid. Third, we must continue to secure the integrity of our inland residential streets with residential parking zones although we may want to revisit the dates and times they are in effect. Fourth, I would like the city to investigate an online system to inform the public about how busy we are before they leave home. Using readily-available data from SCDOT, we can show traffic (and implied parking) accumulation over the course of the day. By showing that peak accumulation is around 2 p.m., we can encourage beachgoers to either come early or delay their visit to times of the day when parking is more readily available. With respect to traffic congestion, there are short term and long-term solutions. For immediate relief, I recently worked with our Administrator to retime the signal on the Connector at Rifle Range Road to reduce backups for traffic leaving the island on weekday afternoons. Long term I would work to get a complete signal timing upgrade. Second, I would work with our Police Chief and SCDOT to re-evaluate traffic flow conditions at our main intersection of the Connector at Palm Boulevard. I would also engage SCDOT in a thorough review of Palm Boulevard, including their obligation to install drainage and possible other improvements to that street. This would be a long term solution. Traffic congestion will be a continual problem as neighboring Mount Pleasant and the rest of Charleston County grows.

A3: When parking and congestion blew up during COVID restrictions, I saw a way I could contribute to my community. I have successfully mediated similar situations between DOT’s and municipalities and wanted to help. To have a voice, I am running for City Council. I have degrees in urban planning and civil and mechanical engineering and have worked as a city planner for 40 years. I advised municipalities throughout the East about their traffic, parking and other transportation issues. I worked closely with Departments of Transportation and understand their way of thinking. There are rules and regulations that govern their actions which can be used to our advantage if we know them. I do. I currently sit on the IOP Water and Sewer Commission and was instrumental in pursuing funding for sewer upgrades and in successful negotiations with Wild Dunes Resorts. On a grander scale, I see a need for addressing the quality of life for residents and well as visitors so we can all enjoy life on the island. This encompasses all aspects of island life from managing congestion and parking to finding a balance between permanent residents and rental/commercial enterprises. We need both: tourism is our lifeline but we do not want to become only a place to visit. I feel I have a lot to contribute and hope I can serve the community.

JOHN BOGOSIAN

A1: Yes, we need a Fire Chief. Fire Chief Graham retired on Dec. 31, 2020, and over nine months later, still no chief or viable candidates. The Police Chief is currently overseeing both the police and fire departments, and while he can provide some general leadership, he is not a fireman, nor has he ever been one. We need a professional firefighter with some medical first responder experience. Due to the amount of traffic on the island, emergency response is a significant concern for all of us, especially with the recent changes to the connector bridge. We need a well-staffed public safety department with up-to-date technology, and this includes an experienced leader.

A2: Because our city is such a beautiful place and has so many wonderful restaurants and activities, it has become a top destination for visitors, both near and far. While we all want everyone to share the wonderful experience of being by the ocean, we are tasked to find the right balance to protect the rights and freedoms of our residents. All of us should be able to peacefully enjoy our property and this is becoming more of a challenge. The island comprises 4.4 square miles of land. While the land is finite, the amount of people who want to occupy it is not. With the additional parking spots added by SCDOT in 2021, the island now provides over 1,700 parking spots for visitors. This is over eight times the number required, and is 378 parking spots per mile of beach, more than any other South Carolina beach community. As the surrounding area continues to increase in population, we simply cannot accommodate the growth from a parking and traffic standpoint, and it is only going to increase. We must implement solutions that balance the needs of visitors, island businesses and most importantly, our residents. The one solution that is off the table is giving up our residential neighborhoods to parking and traffic, and I will fight to ensure this does not happen.

Some things we can do to help traffic:

• Redesign the connector to create a reversible lane so that we have two lanes moving in the heavy traffic direction. This can be accomplished and still have a bike/pedestrian path.

• Coordinate with Mount Pleasant and Charleston County on traffic control that keeps traffic moving on the other side of the IOP Connector.

• Redesign the CARTA beach shuttle so that people actually use the service. Need to survey people on what type of shuttle attributes would make them use the service.

• We need to utilize technology to let visitors know where open parking spots are available.

A3: While I have never run for public office or has that ever been a burning desire of mine, I feel strongly about the issues facing our island and feel I can make a difference. I plan to live the remainder of my life on Isle of Palms, and I am very concerned about the change that has occurred over the past three years negatively impacting residents’ quality of life. We are clearly at a crossroads, and frankly, our right and ability to govern our city is under attack. The members chosen in this next election will need the background and skills to act proactively and decisively on behalf of the island residents. While we should leverage some of the programs already in progress, we need new thoughts and new approaches. I believe I have the background and skills after spending the past 35 years in executive leadership positions successfully building small to mid-size businesses with roles ranging from vice-president/general manager to CFO to CEO. Most of my career has been providing the leadership necessary to unite people around common goals. I promise that I will utilize these same skills, with the same passion, to solve the problems facing the Isle of Palms and ensure that resident’s rights are protected and preserved.

RYAN BUCKHANNON

A1: During the March 23 council meeting, the majority voted to create three new positions in the public safety department instead of recruiting a new Fire Chief. The three positions were Deputy Fire Chief of Operations, Deputy Fire Chief of Administration, and a Public Safety Chief to oversee police and fire departments. I opposed this decision because the positions were created without any detail of the job descriptions, salary ranges, or financial impact to the city, as these positions were an out-of-budget expenditure. And, since March, the discussion of hiring a new chief has been dormant while the uncertainty within the fire department continues to grow. The city should have appointed an interim Fire Chief immediately following the resignation of the former Fire Chief while the nationwide search for a new Chief was taking place. Establishing an interim Fire Chief during the search would have been in the department’s best interest and would have followed the city’s same procedure that the city took when hiring a new Police Chief. This month the city started reaching out to candidates to fill the position of interim fire chief. Hopefully, this will bring stability to the fire department and help settle the uncertainty that has continued to grow over the past nine months.

A2: The city’s current parking plan and the county park lot provide enough parking on the island for visitors. The addition of more parking to already stressed road infrastructure would create more problems and unsafe conditions for residents and visitors. The city needs to work with neighboring communities and agencies to improve traffic patterns and movement of visitors and guests as one would do with any sporting event. While there has been rampant growth within the tri-county area, the size of the island has remained the same. The increased number of visitors coming to the beaches annually without the appropriate state road infrastructure improvements and city personnel to handle the increased volumes of people perpetuates the problem. The answer is not more parking but better management. The city needs to move to a digital platform for managing traffic and parking. For on-street parking, a service can provide probabilities of finding an open parking spot on a street-by-street basis by taking sensor data from more than a half billion connected devices. This data can help drivers find their destination in advance of their departure. It enables them to plan with sufficient time to park their car or consider seeking an off street parking solution instead. Rather than street-side parking, the city lots offer drivers looking to park in the commercial where on-street parking may be difficult or impossible to find. An off street parking service can provide static and dynamic information for parking, including pricing and operating hours and real-time parking availability. Regardless, as people make their way to the beach, there needs to be a better plan to route drivers on a path where their chances of finding a spot to park will be the greatest, or let them know in advance if a parking spot is even available. As technology continues to improve, so should we.

A3: I decided to run for Mayor of the Isle of Palms because, as a City Councilman, I realized that we need the correct leadership to help resolve many of the city’s issues. We need someone who is resolute in their positions, unwavering in their decisions, and principled in their policies. The Mayor needs to be the spokesperson for the city and work with various colleagues throughout the region and state to resolve the city’s issues. I plan to utilize my 25 years as a resident here and the contacts and networks that I have established over that time to develop better relationships with neighboring communities and county and state representatives. I plan to promote the importance of Home Rule where cities and towns can make the best decisions for their area, not legislators in Columbia or Washington, D.C. I believe that the state needs to relax the regulations on the community’s use of their tourism tax dollars to allow municipalities to improve and maintain infrastructure and not just promote tourism, which further stresses infrastructure. I believe in promoting tourism but question using tax dollars to promote tourism and not the needed repairs to infrastructure. If this last year has taught us anything, we all have opinions, thoughts, and beliefs that may or may not reflect others. We need to be mindful of those beliefs and respect those beliefs even though we may disagree. We need to get away from the vitriol that continually divides us as a community. I look forward to serving as that mediator within the community to bring about a voice of reason.

NADINE DEIF

A1: Under normal circumstances, I would say yes. If a good candidate for Fire Chief submitted his/her interest and had the supporting credentials, then I would hope that council members seriously considered the candidates. Unfortunately, but with good reason, these personnel discussions are made in executive session. I do not know what transpired and why the vote was split in half with Jimmy Carroll making the call to not hire the Fire Chief that was selected by the fire crew and the other members. Normally, any staff recommendation should hold a lot of weight in evaluating the right fit for such a position. I can only say that, ideally, I would have done my best to hire that candidate, whether it’s the one currently working at the Fire Department, or one of the applicants, at the very least as interim Fire Chief.

A2: At this time, with Palm Boulevard parking available for free on both sides of the street, I would say there is sufficient parking for day visitors. We currently provide the most free parking of all the barrier islands in S.C. who are adjacent to larger cities such as Mount Pleasant and other towns off interstate 526 and 26. I’ve been living here since 2003 and have seen parking become a hot topic during the various councils that have governed all the way back to Mayor Sotile. The ever

changing regulations during every new council shows that it is never settled. We had an approved parking plan in 2015 with the SCDOT. We didn’t respect or implement it. When this council voted, rather hastily without discussion, to cancel parking on both sides of Palm blvd in the name of covid, the strike against our neighbors across the State was made. Let’s look at all those traffic studies we paid for. We need to examine the data. Discuss with residents, Fire and police Dept and see what is really causing the traffic issues and when. We have unlimited growth going on right now. Everyone wants to live in S.C. but the resources are limited. Parking in residential areas is not an option. The residents have a right to enjoy their homes and kids without this added danger of cars pulling in where their child’s wagon is. We need to protect the residents and simply realize that we are full on certain days in the summer months.

A3: I’ve been living here since 2003. I have seen this island grow and go through recessions and booms and all kinds of changes. I want to bring it back to the way it was 10 years ago. I know it can be done. I have ideas, my neighbors have ideas, and I would love to hear yours as well. But my objective is to protect us as residents with limited government. I want us to maintain our civil liberties as citizens of the United States during these difficult and uncharted times, and to return to the times that golf carts parked here and there out of the way, dogs got to know the dog catcher and some residents got to know the police and staff on the island by name and face. I used to have a very kind dog catcher’s cell number and he had mine. We used to help each other with the loose dogs. I once found an IOP visitor’s dog and kept him , until together we found the renter’s home address via social media. Those were times we felt like we lived in a real community and not the bureaucracy it has become. We can’t regulate our way to happiness. We can use some common sense rules and good relationships with our neighbors. We can restore what was destroyed most recently. We need to work our way out of these lawsuits where the entire state legislature and senate voted for bill S40, that was a result of our council’s heavy handed decisions. Even the $100 parking tickets this council implemented has been ruled unconstitutional and now we are dealing with more legal problems from that action our council took. I know it is a difficult job, and we make mistakes, but my ideology is the one that will be focused on residents. I also have absolutely zero affiliation in real estate, as a builder, supplier, agent or Short term rental owner. I am truly neutral when it comes to potential conflicts of interest.

BLAIR HAHN

A1: Absolutely. There appears to be a breakdown in communication between City Council and the City Administrator. I have spoken to a majority of Council members as well as senior members of the fire department. All parties unanimously support one particular candidate that has indicated he would accept the job if he had the support of the fire department and City Council. Unfortunately, the City Administrator has chosen to not offer the job to this very qualified individual. This failure to hire a Fire Chief raises important questions about potential ulterior motives of individuals outside of Council and who is actually running the City’s affairs. This failure also jeopardizes the City’s fire protection rating which will potentially increase the fire insurance premiums on all island properties. The suggestion to combine the fire and police departments is not in sync with the island I want to live on. To combine both departments into a paramilitary force, complete with battle fatigues is, in my opinion, bad for our island on multiple levels. We need police officers that are approachable instead of approaching every encounter as an adversary. We are not the inner city of Chicago or New York. Our police and fire departments need to reflect the community that they serve.

A2: The Isle of Palms currently provides over 8 times the amount of public parking required by the Beach Renourishment Act. We also provide 378 parking places per mile of beach, almost double the number of spaces per mile provided by Myrtle Beach and considerably more than any other beachfront community in S,C. Yes, public parking is more than adequate by any measure. We have a population of roughly 4,000 residents and a finite amount of land. The island is fully developed and cannot grow to meet the ever-increasing demand of our inland communities that will reach a population of 1 million in the next few years. The traffic and parking on the island is little more than controlled chaos. In 1987 the City purchased the commercial district parking lot as a long-term solution to the parking situation on the island at that time. It worked for over 30 years. The City Council now needs to provide a creative and responsible long-term solution to address parking on the island for another 30 years. That solution needs to protect the residents and neighborhoods of the island while supporting visitors from our inland neighbors. I am open to any solution that addresses the needs and rights of our residents while supporting the 1,000s of daily visitors to the Isle of Palms. As for the connector, I support only one solution. We must insist that the connector have an emergency lane as required by SCDOT, FEMA and Charleston County emergency services. To accept anything less than what SCOT’s own regulations require so that SCDOT can play politics with the safety of our residents and visitors alike is not acceptable.

A3: I am a lawyer by trade and worked nationally to bring opposite sides together to find common ground and workable solutions for over 25 years. I believe that those skills are needed and missing from our current City Council. Without the ability of our Council to find common ground in the best interest of our residents, the outcome will fall short on a wide range of issues. We as residents of the Isle of Palms deserve better. I now spend my time working with my son in commercial real estate in the greater Charleston area. I understand the dynamics of commercial leases, property management and preservation of real estate assets. The resources of our island, including our marina and commercial districts, must be properly managed to safeguard those assets and ensure the future of the quality of life on our island. I am also part owner of the Yoga Daily yoga studio in Seaside Farms. Yoga teaches balance in all things and I will bring an attitude of balance and fairness with me to all Council decisions. There must be room for opposing thoughts and discussion

in government as opposed to the divisive atmosphere created by many of our political leaders. In addition to yoga, I sail my Hobie Cat off the beach whenever the wind is blowing. I understand how fragile our beach is as well as the diversity of life that it supports. It is critical that we protect our beach and its wildlife to protect our way of life. I ask for your vote on Nov. 2. www.BlairForIOP.com.

JOSH HOOSER

A1: Yes – the long delay in appointing the Isle of Palms Fire Chief and the highly public conflict has been broadcast by newsrooms across the region and has garnered the negative attention of firefighters all over the country. It is an embarrassment and stain on our city. The fire department’s needs have been neglected, and that has got to stop. We must engage our fire department now more than ever. The City’s decision to create a “public safety chief” turned the police chief into the acting fire chief. The role of the police chief and the role of the fire chief are very different, and the public was left wondering if the “public safety chief” role would become permanent. Now, the city council has changed city law right before this upcoming election, a law supported by both of my opponents. Ordinance 2021-11 passed its second reading at the Isle of Palms City Council meeting on Aug. 24, 2021. Both of my opponents voted in favor of Ordinance 2021-11, which gives the City Administrator the power to choose the pool of candidates and make recommendations to the City Council for department heads. The ordinance further states that the Isle of Palms Personnel Committee will serve as the hiring committee to fill a vacancy in the City Administrator position. I believe this system ratified by my opponents will not work unless they gather valuable input from the departments. Our public servants deserve better than a politicized process that jeopardizes the health and safety of them and the community.

A2: Isle of Palms parking is chaotic, disorganized, and entirely inadequate. It is an eyesore and the subject of intense conflict with the state government. We must agree on the basic facts if we want to alleviate parking and traffic issues on the island. Adequate parking will only be achieved if we get out of lawsuits, partner with the state, and study the issue. The IOP Connector was restricted without input from the City of Isle of Palms because we turned a blind eye and completely disrespected the state. The state acted within its rights to move forward alone with the connector bike lane project. We cannot behave the same with parking and traffic, or we will all be unhappy. As mayor, I will make it my No. 1 priority to get the City out of litigation and into productive negotiations. We need to study and research the impacts of the massive regional development on not just traffic and parking — but also on our public safety officials and sewage and drainage systems. The region needs to understand we cannot create more land on the island out of thin air, but we can upgrade our existing parking spaces to have better curb appeal and public access. Islanders must understand the state will not allow us to eliminate any more parking, which was just recently ratified in the South Carolina legislature in a near-unanimous vote. I believe we need to add more handicap parking, and we need to work with the state to preserve our residential communities and side streets.

A3: I am running to be the next Mayor of Isle of Palms because these last 18 months have taught me the importance of having local representation for my values in my government. Local action has national impact. I am an attorney by trade, a father and a husband by God’s blessing, and a patriotic citizen ready to work hard to Keep IOP Great in these challenging times. My opponents are both current city council members, and I think we need a new voice as mayor in the city government we shape this election. We need leadership for all – not just leadership for the few. We also need to focus on the spirit of being good neighbors no matter if people live on the island, within the Wild Dunes gates, or in adjacent cities like Mount Pleasant. Pursuant to the budget presented by one of my opponents, “Legal expenses are at $281,000 for FY21, which is much higher than the normal $90-$100,000 in legal expenses in a fiscal year.” My opponents led this city to tripling its typical legal budget. We must stop the bleeding, and I am uniquely equipped to help turn the tide. Mayor Hooser would steer the government away from executive sessions, rehearsed or pre-planned meetings, and good ol boy politics. Instead Isle of Palms would truly be run like a public government rather than a private business. As a lawyer, I have counseled local governments, drafted

proposed local ordinances and state statutes, and represented businesses and nonprofits on a wide range of issues. I am ready to use this experience as IOP Mayor.

KATIE MIARS

A1: My understanding of the search for a new Fire Chief is that the Personnel and Public Safety Committees proposed ten candidates to the Full Council. For various reasons the selection process could not yield a positive result for this critically important position in time for the summer season. At that time the City Administrator recommended appointing Police Chief Cornett as interim head of the Fire Department to allow the city to get through the summer season and pursue a permanent Fire Chief who would best serve the city. I am unaware of any objection to this recommendation by a single member of council. The City Council then voted 8-1 to give the City Administrator the responsibility to recommend potential fire chiefs to be voted on by City Council. I believe this current plan will conclude with the appointment of a fire chief who will be best for Isle of Palms.

A2: Isle of Palms has more than adequate parking for visitors to the island. Based on my understanding of the Local Comprehensive Beach Management Plans, Isle of Palms has 1,700 public parking spots, 378 per mile of public beach and 30 per beach access point. This is far more public parking than every other beach in South Carolina. The islands with the most parking spots behind Isle of Palms are Sullivan’s Island with 196 per mile of beach and 26 per beach access point and Folly Beach with 271 per mile of beach and 31 per beach access point (738 of Folly’s 1,628 parking spots are paid parking). While it is evident Isle of Palms has more than enough public parking, there are other traffic issues we need to address. As a Council Member I will work to enforce the 2015 Managed Beach Parking Plan already accepted by the city and South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Using the 2015 Plan as a starting point I believe we need to develop a comprehensive parking and traffic plan that will look at all existing parking on the island, traffic flow, residential parking zones, maintenance of streets and sidewalks, and the Connector. After a thorough analysis of these issues, we will have the information necessary to begin meaningful discussions and negotiations with the SCDOT and surrounding municipalities. We will also be prepared for disputes that may arise in the future. I want Isle of Palms’ City Council to work together and enter negotiations with the SCDOT and surrounding municipalities, armed with reasoned thoughtful transportation and parking plans so that we can find solutions to these problems that are best for the people of Isle of Palms and acceptable to the SCDOT and our neighbors.

A3: I am running for Council because I want to give back to the island that I love and to be a steward of this city for all who live here and those to come. My family and I moved to the Isle of Palms in 2016. While I did not grow up here, my husband and I worked very hard and made many sacrifices to be able to move to this great island. I hope the residents of Isle of Palms, from the lifelong to those who just moved here, will vote for me because of who I am, what I believe, and what I can do to help this Island. I practiced law from 2005 to 2018, and from this developed many of the skills I believe will help me to be an effective representative on the City Council. I learned to address problems by critically analyzing data and facts to best represent my clients. Most of all, I learned that I truly enjoy researching and understanding issues from different angles and perspectives, and seeking answers to complex issues and problems. Through my volunteer work since leaving the legal field, I have learned how to work with and guide a group of people with different opinions toward common goals and to appreciate the value of community service.

PHILLIP POUNDS

A1: In a perfect world, yes we would have already hired someone. However, the fire chief is a critical position for IOP so ensuring we make the right hire is much more important than adhering to a fabricated timeline. During the interim, I fully supported appointing Chief Cornett as head of all Public Safety. Chief Cornett is more than capable to oversee the administrative and compliance functions of both departments until a new fire chief is hired.

A2: IOP provides over 1,700 parking places for our visitors. This is 8 times the number of spaces we are required to provide. It is also 168% more than the average beach community in our area. Years ago the City purchased the 2 lots at Front Beach and instead of developing them converted them

into parking lots to allow for additional beach access for visitors. Parking along Palm Boulevard is free on both sides and close to one of our 56 beach access paths. To help alleviate traffic issues, we need to collaborate with Mount Pleasant and the County to ensure they provide public safety personnel at Rifle Range to help move traffic off the island faster. I would also like to explore additional technology solutions that could help our visitors know if we’re full or where available parking may be. Recently, IOP partnered with the Council of Governments to develop the Beach Reach app that was a great start and provides the foundation to do much more to make for a better, safer visitor experience.

A3: This is not a stepping stone position for me. I don’t have any desire to hold any other political office other than those focused on the Isle of Palms. I feel like my career background and experience in other roles on IOP can be beneficial for our residents. First, I have over 35 years experience in the financial services industry so am very familiar with the effort needed to build consensus, rely on others to help deliver products and services and understand the value of good partnerships and the effort needed to invest to build those partnerships. Second, I spent two years on the Isle of Palms Planning Commission reviewing large, complex projects for our island. This role provided the opportunity to look at our island holistically and review numerous, strategic projects to recommend to the City Council. Third, I have spent the past two years on the Isle of Palms City Council during arguably some of the hardest times to be in public office. For these 2 years I have served as Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee which oversees the budget and all financial aspects of our City. During this time we have increased our reserves, initiated two bond offerings for large projects and created budgets that allowed us to maintain our staffing levels to ensure services to our residents continued without interruption. I have developed a detailed vision and understand the issues facing the next City Council. To learn more please visit my website at phillippounds.com.

ALEX SKATELL

A1: The last fire chief was in the position for over 30 years, I can understand the importance of a thorough process to select the right fit for the island. I commend the city staff and council for finding a temporary solution but ultimately, I believe that a dedicated Fire Chief should be selected sooner rather than later to lead the department. It’s also important to review the hiring process for all roles and make sure that we are casting a wide net to fill our pipeline with candidates at all levels. We also can develop comprehensive succession plans for department and deputy department head positions. It’s important to give opportunities to internal as well as external candidates in the process to help with morale and retention across these departments.

A2: Yes, not only do I personally believe the island provides more than adequate parking, so did SCDOT and the head of SCDOT personally just a few years prior. It was the extraordinary circumstances around CoVid that caused a political firestorm and ultimately an overreach of State officials that included the unexplainable removal of the emergency lane that is vital to the safety of our island residents. The reality is Isle of Palms provides 378 parking spots per mile of beach, more than twice the average of 171 per mile across the state. Palm Blvd is a mess and whether you live on or off the island, it’s a struggle dealing with the multitude of safety and traffic issues that impact us year-round but get to a boiling point every Summer. I believe we must act quickly to use all options on the table to reverse the dangerous decision made by SCDOT to eliminate a vital connecting point to the island with our emergency lane. Our residents demand to understand why that decision was made. In the many meetings I’ve had with city leaders the common explanation is this was done to “punish” the island. We will demand answers and accountability from State officials. This decision and ongoing setup threaten the safety of residents and visitors alike and it violates every process put in place by SCDOT regarding proper study and input.

A3: As I reacclimated back to the island where I grew up, I noticed pain points that often bubbled to the top of conversations, with parking and traffic being the most common. I was alarmed at the arbitrary decision-making of SCDOT, transforming the connector without our island’s input and in a way that puts our residents at risk in an emergency, throwing out a parking plan that was studied, agreed upon, and celebrated by all involved. I believe the experience in my career and many volunteer organizations has prepared me well for this role of serving you on Isle of Palms City Council. Experiences include serving as a board member of Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service, the Clemson University Spiro Institute, the News Media Alliance, and several non-profits. Additionally, much of my career has been advising government officials at the state, local, and national levels that will be helpful as the Isle of Palms navigates its relationship with nearby communities and state officials. Lastly, my experience founding and bootstrapping multiple companies to hundreds of employees with successful exits required a keen ability to manage a vision to a budget and timeline. I was ultimately recognized by Forbes as a 30 under 30 recipient and Fortune as a 40 under 40 top business leader. I believe these experiences have prepared me for this job I take personally, serving you on the Isle of Palms City Council. It would be an honor to earn your vote.

BRYAN STEVENS

A1: Yes, both positions are critical to most effectively support our community and ensure our safety. The positions are intentionally separate to provide for segregation of duties and ensure the proper leadership and support for each department, its functions and associated personnel. Operating under this interim coverage model presents additional risk to effective delivery of services and can negatively impact personnel morale and performance over time.

A2: As an island community there is a finite amount of land with which to support visitor and resident parking. There simply isn’t enough capacity to accommodate everyone wishing to visit Isle of Palms for the day to drive their own vehicle(s) during peak periods (primarily Summer, but also on beautiful days within other seasons). Working with CARTA on promoting and expanding the shuttle service is a good option for visitors who are willing to park elsewhere and take a short ride over the Connector to the island. More of this type of option, with multiple designated stops along Ocean and Palm will help. Additionally, the angled parking recently implemented on the land side of Palm is set up in a way that creates additional traffic issues. Working with SCDOT, angling the spaces differently and requiring parkers (via signage and perhaps “ambassadors” to direct/assist them) to be traveling westbound in that lane heading towards downtown IOP and pull off onto a designated parking “lane”, then back into their desired space. This would avoid people stopping, then turning across traffic from the ocean side of Palm

and would provide a safer location for unloading passengers and cargo from their vehicle, especially from their trunk/hatch. We could also consider installing a couple of traffic circles on Palm to facilitate turnaround in order to access this parking.

A3: As a long-time visitor, and for the past two years, full time resident of Isle of Palms, I am focused on preserving the characteristics and features of this beautiful island community while carefully and thoughtfully balancing this with growth and further development demands. All of this needs to keep the quality of life for residents, quality of experience for visitors, and the safety of all at the center of all such discussions and resulting decisions. The additional challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic, combined with significant numbers of households shifting from occasional visitors to full-time residents will undoubtedly continue to put pressure on this balance. Additionally, I am committed to ensuring an appropriate level of transparency in our municipal government discussions and decision-making processes. Our municipal government should only leverage “Executive Session” when necessary and in the best interest of the community it serves. I am collaborative, courageous, insightful and always operate with the utmost integrity. These characteristics, along with my background in financial services, consulting, non-profit boards and Federal Government provides me with a well-aligned skillset to be effective in this Council Member role. For all of these reasons I am running for Isle of Palms City Council.

ANDREW VEGA

A1: Yes, council should have been able to select a Fire Chief by now. I also do not think the city should be forced to look at only external candidates for the position.

A2: We do provide adequate parking with our current plan and I would like to see no further changes to the volume of parking spaces available. I will work to develop an integrated traffic plan with our neighboring municipalities, the county, and the state to ensure equitable and effective use of manpower. We need to develop a focused traffic flow pattern similar to plans used for major events to reduce travel times on, off, and around the island. This plan would be implemented for holidays and weekends during our peak season. This would provide a more predictable traffic pattern for both residents and visitors.

A3: I am running for city council because I want to serve the community as a reasonable, calm voice, as well as be an advocate for Isle of Palms. As a native to the Lowcountry of South Carolina and raising my family here, I want to protect the way of life here on the island that attracted my wife and I to make our home here. My background as a military officer and military/civilian pilot have provided me with robust academic, professional, and leadership experience dealing in crisis management, short- and long-term planning/logistics, and the ability to work with others from diverse backgrounds and skill sets. I am prepared to use this experience to best represent Isle of Palms citizens.

Candidate Edwin Boyle was contacted but unable to make a submission by the time of publication. Candidate Jeffrey Rubin has withdrawn from the election.