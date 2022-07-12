Isle Of Palms Edges Closer To Re-assigning Marina Leases

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms appeared to move a step closer to re-assigning the leases at the IOP Marina July 11, when the prospective new operator presented his ideas to a crowd of about 50 local residents.

Mike Shuler, managing partner of Coastal Marina Holdings, answered questions about his plans for the Marina, some of them submitted online and others coming from the audience at the Recreation Center.

“I’d like to think we all learned that we are aligned in terms of vision,” Shuler commented after speaking and taking questions for just over an hour-and-a-half. “We’ll see what happens. After every meeting, I get calls from people who might not be comfortable talking in public.”

Shuler pointed out that Coastal Marina Holdings is the largest operator of mixed-use marinas in the Charleston area. The company recently added the Ripley Light Yacht Club Marina to a portfolio that includes the Seabreeze Marina in downtown Charleston; the Bohicket Marina near Seabrook Island; St. Johns Yacht Harbor on Johns Island; and the Old Village Yacht Club in Mount Pleasant.

Shuler said he would retain the current staff and charter and commercial operators at the Marina, give IOP residents priority access to boat slips and boat launching free of charge, optimize parking and the Marina operations and maintain the island community character of the Marina.

Addressing what has become somewhat of a controversial subject, Shuler said the Marina Store will not become a bar or a night club. He does, however, want the city to provide clarification by officially permitting on-site consumption of beer and wine. Currently, patrons drink on the store’s deck, even though this is technically against the law.

In response to questions from the audience, Mayor Phillip Pounds pointed out that the city is responsible for the maintenance of the docks and bulkheads and any damage that might be cause during the hurricane season, and Shuler said there would be no jet skis or parasailing at the Marina.

Another concern voiced by local residents in social media posts and at the July 11 meeting is the noise that would emerge from the Marina if heavy equipment was used to move boats from a dry stack into the water. Shuler said there would be no dry stack and “no equipment that makes a beeping noise.” He pointed out that much quieter electrical equipment could be used to move boats onto trailers.

Shuler noted that if he is able to establish a boat club at the Marina, it would offer premium boats only, no upfront fees and concierge services. He said he anticipated that only five to 10 boats would be in use for club members during the 2023 season – with more being added later, depending on the market. In response to a question from the audience, he said members would be able to use boats at any of his company’s marinas but added that “95% of the reservations are made at the home club.”

“There are lots of ways this marina could be better operated. It starts with access, but it doesn’t end there,” Shuler said.