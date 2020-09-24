Isle Of Palms Docks

By Zach Giroux for The Island Eye News

The timber-framed docks at Isle of Palms Marina have reached the end of their life span, so the city is investing several million dollars in repairs, including maintenance on drainage infrastructure due to excessive flooding.

In 1999, the city purchased the Marina with the floating docks intact, which are now approximately 30 years old. The city’s FY21 budget is prepared to replace the docks and maintain the bulkhead and drainage outfalls installed at 30th, 36th and 41st avenues with the aid of $7 million in general obligation bonds.

At a Sept. 15 meeting, the Council voted unanimously to pass the first reading of an ordinance that will permit the city to borrow money from a banking institution to fund the operation.

The bond for the drainage will be tax-exempt, but the dock renovations will be taxable for private enterprise because the improvement benefits leaseholders at the Marina, according to a spokesmen from Pope Flynn, LLC.

The design work began in August 2018, and the construction of Phase I and Phase II of the dock’s conceptual plan was approved in January 2019. This spring, the city received permits from the Office of Ocean & Coastal Resource Management and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The city budgeted $2,875,000 for the dock rehabilitation, $334,000 for the bulkhead recoating and $3,120,000 for the phase III drainage project.

A debt service millage increase estimated at $261,000 was also included to cover the annual service for the drainage project.

“I think it is really worth pointing out that the only debt service we are looking at on the Marina is slightly more than $3 million,” Council Member Randy Bell said. “The balance of this is going toward solving longstanding drainage issues, which I think is very commendable across the board for this Council.”

Mayor Jimmy Carroll characterized media reports that all $7 million is going toward Marina repairs as “fake news.”

He added that this should not be misinterpreted as a city failure but as a contractual obligation.

A contract is in the approval process with Salmons Dredging Corporation for the amount of approximately $4.3 million for the dock rehabilitation and bulkhead maintenance. The Council was expected to vote on the award of the contract Sept. 22.

The city has been recommended to use ipe decking for the floating dock. Ipe is a Brazilian hardwood that does not require preservative treatment, works well with aluminum and is long-lasting and low maintenance.

Construction is expected to begin shortly after Sept. 30. The project is expected to take approximately five to six months to complete.