Isle Of Palms Decals Available

By Sgt Matt Storen for Island Eye News

The 2023 Isle Of Palms Residential Parking Decals, Lot Permits, Short-Term Rental Hang Tags and Residential Visitor Booklets are now available. Please go to https://isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal to access or sign up for a new account and request your permits.

If you already have an account, you will need to confirm the information is still current. If you are starting a new account or have changes, you will need to upload the applicable documents for verification.

Once your information has been verified and your request has been approved, you will receive an email letting you know you can purchase or obtain your permits.

Visit https://www.iop.net/police/beach-parking-resident-parking-decals for more information and to register.

Call 843-886-6522 with any questions.