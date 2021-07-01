Isle Of Palms Deaf-blind Resident Receives $8K Scholarship For Academic Success

By Lighthouse Guild for Island Eye News

Elizabeth Adamson



Lighthouse Guild has announced that it is awarding 20 college scholarships of $8,000 each to students who are visually impaired and will be entering college and graduate school in the fall.

One of the scholars on the recipient list is an Isle of Palms resident. Lighthouse Guild scholarships are based on strong academic accomplishment and merit to help students who are legally blind make a successful transition to college and graduate school. The 2021 recipients are from diverse backgrounds and will be attending some of the nation’s most competitive universities. “I have been an ROTC cadet for all four years of high school and was selected as a Flight Commander, and then a Squadron Commander, leading mostly hearing male cadets,” said Isle of Palms resident Elizabeth Adamson, who’s graduating from Wando High School, and attending Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)National Technical Institute for the Deaf. I have earned their respect as a female cadet and a deafblind person … I am proud of my service.” Since 2005, Lighthouse Guild’s Scholarship Program has awarded approximately $2.6 million in scholarships to outstanding students from around the country.

Former scholarship recipients have gone on to careers as nurses, attorneys, teachers, engineers, chemists, composers, musicians, neuroscientists, social workers, business owners, investors, epidemiologists, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, journalists and computer scientists. “We are particularly pleased to provide scholarships this year during a time when COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges for students who are visually impaired,” said Calvin W. Roberts, MD, President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild. “I commend these outstanding students for their perseverance and academic achievements and wish them success in their future careers.”

Scholarship recipients with their schools:

Undergraduate Scholarships

• Elizabeth Adamson, Isle of Palms, SC, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) National Technical Institute for the Deaf

• Kaleigh Brendle, Freehold, NJ, Villanova University

• Liam Cruz, Flushing, NY, New York University

• Cameron Fox, Northport, NY, Sacred Heart University

• Joel Gomez, Encinitas, CA, Purdue University

• Joshua Hoffman, Plantation, FL, Virginia Tech

• Glory Leachman, San Antonio, TX, Texas A&M University College Station

• Ryan Maxwell, Brooklyn, NY, Binghamton University

• Olivia O’Connell, Commerce Twp, MI, University of Michigan

• Grace Patterson, St. Petersburg, FL, The Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College Florida Atlantic University

• Noah Schickler, Beaufort, SC, Furman University • Kathryn Sevier, Fishers, IN, Harvard University

• Emily Smith, Hattiesburg, MS, University of Southern Mississippi

• Emily Tollar, Jamesville, NY, St. John Fisher College

Graduate Scholarships

• Muhammad Abubakar, Hartford, CT, University of Hartford

• Emily Eagle, Keller, TX, University of Texas Law School

• Teerra Gillespie, Richmond, VA, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

• Tabitha Kenlon, Virginia, VA, University College Dublin, Ireland

• Syed Rizvi, Longmeadow, MA, Harvard Law School

• Maitraeya Shah, North Olmsted, OH, University of Pennsylvania Law School