Isle Of Palms COVID19 Update #5

By Desiree Fragoso for Island Eye News
The City of Isle of Palms is under a state of emergency. The Isle of Palms City Council, acting in accordance with Section 5-7-250 of the South Carolina Code of Laws, which empowers Council to enact emergency ordinances affecting life, health, or safety, approved an emergency ordinance to temporarily restrict access to the island for 14 days between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to the following: Residents and property owners with residential decals and proof of residency, contractors, service workers, any delivery of essential medical services including caretakers, delivery personnel, employees of local businesses, and short-term renters.
“The City is reacting to this emergency situation and to the recent closures of County Parks which in turn are driving people in larger numbers to our beaches and increasing the risk of community spread and exposure. The City is taking all legal steps necessary to ensure that this virus is contained and lower the risk of exposure to our community, public safety, first responders and police personnel, by lowering the number of calls associated with larger crowds at our beaches,” stated Mayor Carroll.
Beginning on Saturday, March 21, 2020, access to the island will be restricted for the next fourteen (14) days beginning between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to the following:
▪ Residents and property owners of the island with a current parking decal or any other proof of residency or ownership.
▪ 2019 and 2020 resident parking decals, hurricane re-entry stickers, Wild Dunes resident sticker.
▪ Residents may apply online for a residential parking decal here.
▪ Relatives and/or friends of residents only in presence of a current resident in a vehicle with a current parking decal or proof of residency readily visible on or near the vehicle.
▪ Caretakers.
▪ Contractors with current business licenses
▪ Service workers with current decals.
▪ Short-term renters with a short-term rental contract or hotel guest pass or Wild Dunes QR code
▪ Delivery personnel, including but not limited to pharmacy, FedEx, UPS, Amazon, USPS
▪ Any delivery of essential medical services, including caregivers.
▪ Employees and suppliers of local business, including but not limited to, grocery stores, restaurants, contractors, Short Term Rentals and property managers.
The emergency ordinance also prohibits any public gatherings of any type of greater than 10 persons. All deadlines imposed by City Ordinance shall be suspended until July 15, 2020 and a temporary exemption is in place to businesses of the plastics ban ordinance.