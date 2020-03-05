Isle Of Palms COVID-19 Preparedness

By Ron Hanna for Island Eye News
The City of Isle of Palms, in coordination with federal, state, and local partners; is closely monitoring the emergence and spread of COVID-19 and preparing for potential impacts to our community. As of today, there are no confirmed cases of this novel coronavirus in our state. As cases are confirmed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is posting updates on its website.
The health and wellbeing of our employees and community is the City’s top priority. City staff are coordinating with key stakeholders in our community and planning for continuity of normal operations.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends taking the following simple preventative measures to avoid the spread and reduce the risk of infection:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.