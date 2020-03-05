Isle Of Palms COVID-19 Preparedness

By Ron Hanna for Island Eye News

The City of Isle of Palms, in coordination with federal, state, and local partners; is closely monitoring the emergence and spread of COVID-19 and preparing for potential impacts to our community. As of today, there are no confirmed cases of this novel coronavirus in our state. As cases are confirmed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is posting updates on its website.

The health and wellbeing of our employees and community is the City’s top priority. City staff are coordinating with key stakeholders in our community and planning for continuity of normal operations.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends taking the following simple preventative measures to avoid the spread and reduce the risk of infection: