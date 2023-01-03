Isle Of Palms County Park To Shut Down For Two Months

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will close Isle of Palms County Park for two months in early 2023 to allow for park improvements. The parking lot, beach access, playground, restrooms and shower facilities will be closed to the public from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.

As part of the project, the beach access ramp will be rebuilt and improvements will be made to the main beach access and the park’s building.

For updates on the re-opening, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.