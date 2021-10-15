Isle Of Palms Council, Mayoral Election Question And Answer: Part 2

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

With just over a month away from the Isle of Palms City Council and mayoral election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, candidates in the running have elected to partake in a Q&A presented by The Island Eye News.

Below is the second half of a two-part questionnaire that features the last three of a six-question survey.

Candidates were instructed to limit their answers to no more than 250 words per question:

Q1: What should be done to solve the island’s drainage problems and how should

any improvements be paid for?

Q2: Should the city of Isle of Palms move forward with a plan to build a public park at the IOP Marina? What amenities would you like to see in the marina?

Q3: What changes or reforms would you like to see in the functionality of the city?

Edwin Boyle

Jan Anderson

Jan Anderson

A1: Drainage improvements are already underway with the city completing two projects and starting a third phase this year. However, we need to increase the pace of construction and it takes funding. I already proposed that we submit a grant application for COVID-related funds through Representative Joe Bustos’ office and we should hear by the end of the year if we are successful. Our Drainage Master Plan will be updated in the upcoming year to give us a better idea of how to proceed. In addition to COVID funds, I will work to secure a commitment from SCDOT to install proper drainage along Palm Boulevard to remove standing water from the road surface and from the shoulders. Every road project I’ve ever managed included a drainage element and SCDOT is neglecting its responsibility by allowing standing water on its facilities and in its right-of-way.

Visit my Facebook page at Jan for IOP City Council for more information. Call or text me at 704-607-9573.

A2: I support a public park at our marina to preserve access to our waterways for all residents. As our island becomes even more densely developed there is less and less open space for the community. We must embrace the opportunity to permanently secure public waterfront access and the proposed passive park with dock access would serve us well.

For the remainder of the marina, we must work to improve access to the public boat ramp and other facilities. I propose that we investigate a community pass for residents that would allow free access to the ramp and parking for which the marina operator could be reimbursed.

A3: We are a small community that cannot afford to support an extensive staff with expertise in a wide range of categories. First, we should continue to rely on consultants who share their experiences working in a wide range of communities and help us develop the best plan for IOP. Second, to maximize our effectiveness as a government, we should work with neighboring communities, learning from their experience and sharing resources.

When I worked with other communities with limited resources, I learned to find pragmatic solutions that could be implemented using staff resources. For instance, in Winston-Salem, NC, we developed a two-tier plan to improve US 52. A short-term solution to close unused access ramps improved traffic flow significantly while the city waited for State funding for a major roadway overhaul. In summary, I will advocate for better collaboration with our neighbors and the use of expert consultants to guide our decision making.

John Bogosian

John Bogosian

A1: Although there is currently work ongoing to improve the operation of various outfalls (Phase III Drainage Project), flooding and stormwater drainage is not an issue that can be solved without a total comprehensive strategic plan, including a prioritized implementation schedule. The IOP FY 22 budget has funding to develop this plan. I support that work to be completed and to develop a funding mechanism to implement the actions in a reasonable time, including looking at funding through state/federal grants or available infrastructure funds.

A2: The IOP Marina is a great asset for the city, and one that I personally use often. Unfortunately, the marina was not maintained for many years and fell into disrepair. The city is currently replacing the docks and performing other maintenance that should be complete in 2021. This all comes at a great cost to the citizens of the Island. As a result, I believe that residents, at least, should be able to park and utilize the launch ramp at no cost. I do support the creation of a waterway park to allow residents free access to the waterway. The park, docks and kayak launch will all be great amenities for residents. I look forward to the day where I can enjoy a meal at the new marina restaurant overlooking the waterway. This should be a great gathering spot for residents.

A3: The role of City Council should be to develop strategies first, and then tactics/policy that address the island’s long term needs proactively, rather than wait for problems to arise and then react to the crisis. The City Administrator and Staff should implement the policies as set by Council. We should remind each other when these lines get crossed. Residents should be more involved in decisions regarding the island through voluntary advisory groups. We should look for more opportunities to involve the community like the recent Environmental Committee that was established. We need to use professionals and new technology to better communicate with residents on Council business and the status of key initiatives. City Council should also look to build relationships off the island and throughout the state, including the State Legislature and the Governor’s office. I will commit to:

Act proactively and decisively on behalf of IOP

Put residents first, no special or conflicted interests

Be accountable to residents

Involve residents

Improve communications Island wide

Ensure the Island views are heard and represented in the State Legislature and Governor’s office.

Ryan Buckhannon

Ryan Buckhannon

A1: Improvements to the city’s drainage infrastructure have been going on for years. I am the only candidate running who helped initiate the phasing of the improvements to the drainage system. I was chairman of the Public Works Committee when the city started Phase One of the drainage system improvement project. That project extended from 57th ave to 53rd ave without any tax increase or impact fees on the residents. When that project was completed, we moved on to Phase Two which extended from 53rd ave to 42nd ave, again without any tax increase or impact fees on the residents. We are currently in the process of Phase Three of the drainage project improvements. This project is intended to make significant drainage improvements to the 30th, 36th, and 41st Avenue outfalls which will improve conditions on the amount of standing water events experienced by residents and property owners. As part of this phase, smaller but impactful drainage improvement projects along the basin at Sparrow Drive, Forest Trail, Cross Lane, 32nd Avenue, and 41st Avenue have been addressed. The city is currently working with Davis & Floyd for the development of an island-wide Master Drainage Plan that will help to bring drainage relief to the rest of the island.

A2: Council voted to move forward with the development of more Green Space at the marina. That progress has been stalled due to ongoing litigation. I would like to see an area where our Police and Fire departments will have the ability to leave their boats on a dock where they can be easily accessed when calls are dispatched for water rescues or support.

A3: I would like to see fewer special meetings and for all city council and committee meetings to be streamlined for efficiency.

I would work to improve the communication between the city and the community. In the days before Facebook and Nextdoor, we only had Twitter. At that time the city was not on board with social media but the community was looking for something besides the signboards for information. I started pushing out information to the public on Twitter @cityofIOP for information about city meetings and events. The city ultimately got on board with technology and started @IOPcity to keep the community informed.

I would work to bring the city into the APP base world. The city needs to develop an APP that would allow all residents and visitors an easy portal to the city through their phones. As technology continues to improve, the city should make every effort to do so as well.

I would work with the administration towards putting every piece of information on the Internet that logistically can be. That includes contracts, contract performance evaluations, individual payments, performance data, performance evaluations, asset values, department plans and missions, and other pertinent information to help taxpayers learn how and why their money is being spent.



Nadine Deif

Nadine Deif

A1: Work to improve drainage has been underway for a few years. The city has just implemented Phase 3 of the project to improve storm water and tidal drainage across the island. Thomas and Hutton have been awarded this project. Many of the designs for certain street outfalls are approved and some are completed or awaiting permits. This project consists of outfalls from Forest Trail to 41st, 30th and other critical areas of the island. The Ways and Means Committee is overseeing this project along with Thomas and Hutton and city council. The funding for the drainage project is already in the city budget.

On a similar, but separate note, there is extensive talk about a larger infrastructure project that would convert all properties to public sewer on IOP. I am vehemently opposed to this plan and would fight to protect the rights of any property owner who wanted to keep their septic tank system. Besides the exuberant monthly costs that would be passed onto the homeowners, this is an infringement on the property rights of residents. Septic systems are environmentally less taxing on the ecosystem. It is a misconception that they release bacteria. The last study done showed that E.coli contamination was from deer and dogs and not leaky IOP septic tanks. The current IOP system has capacity for new customers. Since a new sewer system, which will eliminate all septic systems, will require debt, it is a critical council issue. These ordinances keep creeping up for vote: 2017-08, 2017-09, and 2017-10. Who you elect can vote to remove your septic tank and force you to hook up to the city’s sewer. This will be more than triple your monthly bills.

A2: There was a city-wide referendum regarding this question approximately two years ago. The consensus was to have that space designated as “green” space. Any open space at the marina should be made available for free to the residents. This includes parking, boat launches, and the docks. How to decipher the leases so that the city, acting on behalf of the residents, have access and usage of some of these areas, is up to our council, tenants, and negotiations with legal counsel. Whether the area where Tidal Wave Water Sports remains a rented, revenue making space or not, is up to the courts from my understanding. Maybe the new council members can find an amicable solution to this hotly debated and legally contested topic. I would like to see amenities such as well maintained functional public docks and restrooms, with sufficient residential parking and dock use. My son likes to go fishing there with his island friends. Residents should be able to use this space without cost, as we paid for many of the upgrades.

A3: Having lived here for 18 years, I’ve seen different management styles come and go. But I have never seen council members micromanage the city as much as in the past few years. This is not the role of city council. As board chair of a public school, I understand the dynamics of different personalities coming together and the urge to step in and solve all the problems we perceive as problems. However, that is not the role of board/city council members. We oversee the management teams, and to a much smaller extent, the staff. We make recommendations for key positions and can assist in the retention programs for different departments. We review and approve large budgets, policies, and oversee safety and other ordinances. We do not enforce those ordinances. We establish them. Management is responsible for enforcement. Things become dysfunctional when too many hands are in the cookie jar. I have a great retention plan in mind for our police officers and firefighters, and if elected, I believe it would practically eliminate the high turnover rate we’ve been seeing in those departments. Additionally, this would not cost the city any additional funds. The ‘reforms’ would be to re-examine what we did 10-15 years ago that was successful (eg: staff morale was much higher then) and re-implement those key elements of a successful city operation. A professional assessment, with metrics, of the current management team, may be necessary. Initiating new reforms and regulations, without reviewing the existing ones, increases bureaucracy and not functionality.

Blair Hahn

Blair Hahn

A1: I truly love living on a barrier island. To me, there is no finer place to be on the East Coast! Unfortunately, that means that we will always deal with tides, storms and drainage. I spoke at length with the head of our island Public Works, Donnie Pitts, about island drainage and what needs to be done. The City has a 3-phase drainage plan in place. Phases 1 and 2 have been implemented and the drainage in those affected areas is much improved. Phase 3 will address 41st ave. and the Forest Trail area. The engineering is almost complete, DHEC permits have been requested. Work should begin in 2022. The money for this final phase of drainage work is already in the City budget. Large one-way valves are being placed in the drainage ditches that lead to the back of the island. These valves will stop the flow of tidal water into the ditches, creating the needed rainwater storage during storms at high tide.

A2: Absolutely! The marina was originally purchased to be used by island residents. Obviously, that has changed over time and the City will not have the opportunity to control the marina again until 2045.

However, we do have the opportunity to provide island residents green space, parking and a dock on the waterway. This is a tremendous asset to the island. The benefit of parking alone will save each of us $10 every time we visit the marina at current parking rates. The dock should provide space for fishing and short-term dockage for small boats. It is also a perfect spot to sit and watch the sunset with your sweetie!

A3: City governance needs to balance the need to move quickly and decisively while guarding against gridlock and the inability to make decisions. It is a delicate balance to guard against a small group “taking control” of the island while protecting the ability to govern in accordance with the vision of the residents.

This balance has more to do with the people that are elected to Council than it does with our form of government or the structure of City management. We, as residents of the Isle of Palms, must strive to elect individuals that are interested in what is best for the island, not their own self-interest. We must look for island leaders that seek to understand the other side of each issue and will work to find common ground. Finally, we need to elect leaders that will hold city employees accountable and ensure the directions of Council are carried out.

We have a multitude of issues facing us as an island. Foremost in my mind is traffic and the safety of everyone that comes to enjoy our beautiful island. Accordingly, we must demand an emergency lane on the connector and we must create a long-term solution to the parking chaos on Palm Blvd.

I pledge to always work to find common ground in the best interest of our island, just as I have done during my entire legal career. I ask for your vote on Nov. 2 (blairforiop.com).

Josh Hooser

A1: The drainage issues on the Isle of Palms are far too massive and convoluted for the City to tackle on its own. We must engage private property owners and the state government to solve this crisis because they own much of the property and roads subject to and adjacent to the flooding issues and drainage solutions. Just last weekend when I was going door-to-door in the community, I met a resident who told me they were handed forms by the City and told to solve their drainage and flooding problems themselves with the state government. This is a dereliction of duty by the City and an unfair burden placed on our property owners.

Now the City is in “Phase 3” of a drainage plan that has seen several years of planning but no significant work outside of installation of limited piping. I understand this is a complicated issue because of private property rights and the necessity to negotiate with other key partners. But this is the job the mayor and city council are elected to do! Our residents deserve leadership on this issue right now.

The City is planning to pay for their current drainage projects with a mix of funds, including debt. I believe an arrangement with the state government and private property owners is the only real way to solve the drainage problems on the island. We should also incorporate our parking and multimodal transport improvements along with these drainage projects all at one time, if possible.

A2: The marina land owned by the City of Isle of Palms is zoned commercially and was never intended for a public park. Every former IOP Comprehensive Plan discusses how this land is meant to bring revenue to the City. This city council’s plan to build a public park is flawed and rife with discord and discontent – even if these current city leaders try to shove a “livability” study with a preconceived outcome down our throats. There is already a public boat landing to provide the public access to the intracoastal waterways.

The City’s revenue sources are mainly short-term rentals and Wild Dunes – another strong reason we should not turn this unique revenue source at the marina into a long-term expense. If you ever have grown grass in your yard, you know how expensive it will be for the City to maintain a park of any high quality. The idea to have a “nonprofit” manage the “public” park is more of a pet project for certain islanders rather than a serious idea to move this project forward.

The elephant in the room is Tidal Wave Water Sports, a business my family and I have enjoyed since the 1990’s. We have been so disappointed with the City’s treatment of this commercial tenant, filled with petty personal attacks and dealings in bad faith. The City must right this wrong. Regardless of the outcome with the Tidal Wave lawsuit, that space at the marina should not be switched from a commercial tenant to a non-commercial public park.

A3: We must run the city like a public government rather than a private business. As an attorney with experience counseling local governments and drafting proposed local ordinances, I am uniquely equipped to help turn the tide. I would like to see a new person hired in the City Administrator role. I have fought hard with my friend, the Freedom of Information Act, to get an inside look into how the City is run under the current regime. It is not pretty, and difficult decisions must be made for the betterment of the island. For example, why hasn’t the assistant city administrator position been filled?

Now just before the election, this city council has altered the process for how the City Administrator is hired. Both of my opponents voted in favor of Ordinance 2021-11, which states that the Isle of Palms Personnel Committee will serve as the “hiring committee” for the City Administrator. This process did not work out so well for the fire chief.

I would also like to see public comments at city council meetings encouraged and more respected. I attended the city council meeting on September 28, 2021, and only two speakers signed up to speak during the 30-minute window. The first speaker was interrupted in the middle of an important dialogue and told to wrap it up. This speaker was also admonished by the mayor for directing her comments towards one councilperson. This is unacceptable and un-American. Our government exists at the pleasure of the people, and we must respect the people’s thoughts and opinions.

Katie Miars

A1: In November of 2018, City Council approved a contract with the engineering firm, Thomas and Hutton, to perform the necessary surveying and develop a design for the Phase III Drainage Project. In August of 2019, City Council approved the design, engineering and permitting of this drainage project. The details of this project can be found at iop.net. In short, the Drainage Project is designed to improve the drainage outfalls located at 30th, 36th and 41st Avenues. At these outfalls new drainage pipes will be installed that will have sluice gates that can be shut for maintenance and check valves that will prevent tidal water from entering the system and decrease flooding caused by rising tides. The construction of these outfalls is currently in the permitting phase. This project also includes smaller drainage improvements at 41st Avenue, Sparrow Drive, Forest Trail and Cross Lane, which are either recently completed or ongoing. Based on the investigation and expertise of Thomas and Hutton, this drainage project should greatly improve drainage to these areas of the island. Moving forward we need to identify additional areas where similar improvements can be implemented.

The Phase III Drainage plan is being paid for by municipal funding, and drainage is absolutely a good use of the City’s funds. However, in the future we should look to other possible sources such as state and federal grants and encourage the state to take more responsibility for the shared assets of the treasured beaches.

A2: On September 22, 2020, City Council voted to create a public dock and greenspace at the Marina. Kelly Messier of Landscape Architecture and Planning, LLC graciously offered her services to develop a conceptual design for the Isle of Palms Waterfront Park. Her design is beautiful and can be found by searching IOP Marina Waterfront Park at iop.net. I believe this park as depicted by Ms. Messier will be a wonderful asset to our community and will give the residents the much needed free access to the Marina and the surrounding waterways.

I look forward to the construction of this long-awaited Waterfront Park and hope it will begin as soon as the property is vacated by the holdover tenant. As a member of City Council, I will do everything in my power to make this happen.

A3: I believe we have an amazing community and a well functioning city. However, I believe there are two areas where we could improve the City’s functionality. First, we need to be more proactive and strategic in our dealings with the state and surrounding communities. We need to develop long term plans for issues such as traffic, drainage, rental properties and new construction, and be prepared to stand up and support those plans. Second, we need to do more to enforce the leases the City holds and make sure that businesses are held accountable to those leases. Two leases at the Marina have been in effect since 2008 and 2009. For both of these leases, the rent due to the city is to consist of a base rent plus a percentage of gross profits. However, the Landlord/City has never performed an audit of these businesses, nor received any significant payment over the base rent for these two leases at any time. The City, as landlord for properties that are owned by the citizens of Isle of Palms, owes a duty to ensure the complete fiscal accountability of its tenants.

Philip Pounds

Phillip Pounds

A1: Living on a barrier island at sea level, drainage will be an ongoing opportunity for this council and all future councils to come. Our drainage solutions have, and will continue to require large, complex projects to alleviate the issue. For example, the current drainage projects underway required 14 permits from various agencies before construction could begin and the planning for this project started in 2018. While significant progress has been made in recent years, we need to finalize our comprehensive drainage plan which will identify drainage hotspots so that we are certain the money we are spending will be invested wisely. A coordinated, cohesive plan is critical. We also need to be aggressive in finding alternative funding sources, as the City has done for previous projects, via grants and other stimulus funds that may be available.

A2: Yes. The conceptual plan already completed includes much needed golf cart and bicycle parking, public dock and sitting areas. All of this would make a nice addition to the area. Any additional parking made available on this site, whether it’s golf cart or bicycle, will help support the first class restaurant soon to open as well as the rest of the marina.

A3: The primary change I would like to see is the one the mayor can provide – leadership. Our community is thirsty for a leader who has a strategic vision and recognizes that desired results can be achieved through a delicate balance of engaged residents, public policy, public safety and city finances working together. I believe a mayor needs to be a servant leader – that’s a leader that recognizes leadership is just an opportunity to serve others. Also, they are leaders who actively share decision making and control to assure a positive, collaborative result. Servant leaders are excellent listeners and most importantly understand that it’s not about them.

Over the past few years, our island has had a significant increase of full time residents – since 2013 an increase of 16% Island wide and 27% in Wild Dunes – with the segment of young families growing steadily. Our island is changing but that doesn’t mean we have to lose our history or the charm that attracted some here to begin with. However, we do need a leader that can balance our important past with our promising future.

Bryan Stevens

A1: If we haven’t already done so, we need to engage the services of an engineering firm to study the drainage challenges in conjunction with other infrastructure improvement needs/plans (ex: parking and traffic management – is there an opportunity to also include better drainage and water management solutions there). The recommendations should include near-term solutions and a funding and implementation plan to solve for the highest priority issues. We also need the recommendations to include a longer-term plan in order to address not only current, but future anticipated needs stemming from environmental and development/manmade considerations. Given the focus on infrastructure at the national level, we should be applying for grants at the Federal and State levels to help fund infrastructure and drainage solutions.

A2: I think we need a comprehensive site plan for the marina that ties the facilities and amenities together in a more visually appealing and natural way. Hardscaped paths and plantings along those paths could serve a similar function as a dedicated park, but without evicting or displacing businesses that provide services our residents and visitors desire. For example, the marina currently has Tidal Wave Water Sports as a tenant who offers jet ski, kayak and paddleboard rentals as well as parasailing and ecotour experiences. These are desirable services and experiences an ocean and waterfront community can and should offer to residents and visitors. A well thought out site and landscaping/hardscaping plan should still be able to provide park-like aesthetic and experience while also providing a place for and access to such businesses. Additional services the marina should continue to offer include a boat launch, more attractive boat storage facilities, boat rentals, casual/quick dining, more upscale but still very approachable dining, and outdoor space for entertainment (ex: live music).

A3: Ordinance enforcement approaches should be reviewed for effectiveness. Generally, the police department is doing a great job enforcing our current ordinances as they are written; however, we should review them to see if they are appropriate for current versus prior needs. In some cases, we may need to lighten enforcement. As an example, there has been a lot of chatter about the relatively high cost associated with parking violations on Isle of Palms as compared to other beach/coastal communities. I do think we need to review that and be more directionally in alignment there. In other cases, more aggressive enforcement may be warranted in order to achieve the desired outcomes/compliance.

City government structure, including City Council size and committee mission/structure, needs a thorough review with an eye towards opportunities for streamlining our operations and improving key decision-making processes.

The marina management plan needs to be revised so that Isle of Palms is better assured of attaining the appropriate revenue targets from associated tenant business and its leaders have a more timely and transparent view into its business operations. This may require the assistance of an outside party to ensure we strike the right balance between revenue structures in line with the market while still being attractive for tenant businesses.

Improved transparency in our city government meetings and decision-making processes. Executive session should only be leveraged when necessary, based on the sensitivity (ex: personnel, legal) of the topics. When executive session is invoked, the nature of the topic and number of topics should be clearly stated (ex: there are two personnel and three legal topics requiring executive session).

Andrew Vega

A1: I would like to continue the infrastructure improvement projects to clear the drainage ditches and continue to install the gate systems to prevent the high tide from filling the ditches. These investments will benefit the quality of life for all residents. The first place I would inquire to fund these projects is with federal and state money to help bring our tax dollars back to the community, before we do any reallocation of our City budget.

A2: I would not move forward with building a park until all the legal issues regarding the Marina are resolved. We would not be good stewards of City funds to pay for plans and construction and then have to redo it due to a legal action.

I personally like the Marina as it is. I miss the restaurant and the views from the top deck. I have launched my kayak from the Marina and paddled up the creek past the Wild Dunes Yacht Harbor and into the marsh. I also understand some on the island want something different. I think we ultimately need a referendum vote on the topic. Do the residents of Isle of Palms want a park and dock similar to that of other Charleston County boat launches, or do they want to keep the Marina with a store and other watersports business (boat rentals, eco-tours, fishing charters, etc.)? The past attempt to collect this information was unfortunately done poorly, which renders it not credible.

A3: I would like to not govern by “Special City Council meeting.” We need to put items on the regular agenda and execute that at the regularly scheduled meeting. It’s ok for city council meetings to take a long time to complete. It is good for our community to have ample opportunity to comment on agenda items and reach out to council members on topics.

Alex Skatell’s statement on withdrawing from the race:

It’s no surprise we’ve had so many exceptional candidates run to help on the Isle of Palms city council. We have incredible people on the island and it’s been a joy meeting so many of you. It’s become clear through this process that the island will be in good hands both with the remaining and future council members. I can also tell you unequivocally our city staff across the board are as good as it gets, and we’re fortunate to have such an incredible team working for us.

I’ve decided after many of these meetings that I can best serve the island in other ways and have withdrawn from the upcoming November election.

I plan to call Isle of Palms home for the rest of my life and do hope in the future to contribute in an official capacity representing the island. In the near term, I still hope to get involved and contribute to a number of often-overlooked places that need support from residents. Even though I grew up on the island as a kid, it’s been over a decade away and I plan to spend some time reacclimating back, learning the issues, and working in an unofficial capacity to help our island and our leaders in however best serves the Isle of Palms for generations to come. I feel confident the best is yet to come if we can put aside our differences and find common ground, and that’s a job for all of us.