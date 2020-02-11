Isle Of Palms Council Discusses Community Pool

By Charles Claxton for The Island Eye News

Members of the Isle of Palms Town Council discussed the possibility of building a community pool, elected a mayor pro tem and received good news about the city’s annual audit at their Jan. 28 meeting.

The Council and those in attendance also heard from various committee chairs, discussed short-term rentals and talked about the possibility of establishing stiffer standards on the owners of dilapidated structures.

Much of the audience appeared to be there to hear about the pool situation. Anna Ponde, a resident of the island since the 1990s, presented the strongest endorsement for a community pool. A pediatrician, she cited the health benefits for young children as a key argument for an in-ground pool.

Pointing out that local residents should play a significant role in deciding whether to build the pool and what it should look like, Recreation Committee Chair Susan Smith asked that a community advisory board be created. She estimated that a six-lane, 25-yard outdoor pool would cost the city $415,000, while an indoor pool would carry a price tag of around $4.5 million, adding that either would provide “all sorts of exciting possibilities.”

Randy Bell was the least supportive member of the Council. He noted that several problems have the potential to hinder the construction of the pool, including the roughly 1,400 septic tanks on the island, drainage issues, the possible environmental impact of the pool and its burden on the city’s annual budget. He urged the Council to consider other projects that he said require immediate attention, such as drainage and necessary work at the Isle of Palms Marina.

“We have massive, massive projects in front of us. $6 million more probably for short-term drainage projects and $6 million on the public safety building,” Bell pointed out.

Many Council members agreed with Bell but saw no problem with creating an advisory board – and they voted to do so.

Smith got in the last word prior to the vote: “There will always be a reason not to construct a community pool. There are valid reasons for construction, and many people have wanted this for a very long time.”

The vote to elect a mayor pro tem was reasonably straightforward.

John Moye and Bell nominated each other, and Bell was chosen by a six to three vote.

Meanwhile, the city received a clean opinion from McCay Kiddy, the highest level possible for an annual audit. According to Chris Kerr of the local accounting firm, the city’s assets exceeded its liabilities by just over $30 million. Last fiscal year, total revenues were $18.6 million, compared to $14.2 million in expenses. The city’s total debt increased by a little more than $1 million due to normally scheduled debt payments.

In a related subject, Councilman Kevin Popson reported that six months into the current fiscal year, total revenue was just under $6.8 million, while expenditures were at $5.9 million. He said the municipality’s current fund balance is at $20 million, with $5.5 million of that earmarked for capital improvements, $2.5 million for disaster recovery and $3 million for beach renourishment.

The Council also discussed the construction of a 10-foot path to tie the shoulder of the IOP Connector bridge, which is used by walkers and bike riders, to the sidewalk on Palm Boulevard and offer a safe way for non-motor traffic to reach Leola Hanbury Memorial Park. Mayor Jimmy Carroll said the project was necessary to avoid possible accidents, especially during the summer months, when the population of the island swells.

One of the more interesting statistics from the meeting came from Public Safety Committee Chair Ryan Buckhannon, who pointed out that there were 30,870 calls to the IOP Police Department during the previous year. He also noted that beach parking will be limited to parallel parking only. Motorists who simply “pull in” will be ticketed, he said.

Public Works Committee Chair Phillip Pounds reported that the South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on drainage issues on the island. Carroll related an interesting story about earlier times on IOP, when the ditches that line the roads were created only to clear the roadway itself from water. Home and building owners apparently were on their own when it came to dealing with the runoff created by rain.

The Council also discussed short-term rentals, with an eye on limiting noise and other distractions and deterring the continuous building of structures for the sole purpose of renting them.

The most restrictive amendment discussed would be to limit occupancy of rental homes to a maximum of 40 daytime occupants or two times the overnight occupancy. In addition, following the fifth complaint about a specific property, the owner’s rental license would be revoked. Carroll and Moye strongly supported the endeavor to preserve the peace on the historically quaint island.

The final discussion of the meeting concerned a proposition that would toughen the guidelines for dilapidated structures. The Council was concerned about how strict the standards would be and how the regulations would be enforced. An interesting point came from Carroll, who equated the new standards to the enforcement of homeowners association rules. Many Council members disagreed with raising the bar, and the attempt to make things tougher on the owners of dilapidated buildings was defeated.