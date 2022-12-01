Isle Of Palms Council Approves Wild Dunes Zoning Changes

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms City Council has passed on second and final reading five zoning ordinances aimed at limiting future development in Wild Dunes. At a Nov. 15 meeting, the Council voted 7-1 five times to approve the ordinances, which will reduce the number of dwelling units permitted in Wild Dunes from 2,249 to 2,119 and the number of hotel rooms from 350 to 297.

Council Member Jan Anderson recused herself from voting on the measures because her husband serves on the board of the Wild Dunes Community Association. Council Member Kevin Popson cast the only dissenting votes.

The ordinances also rezoned 12 parcels that are part of the Wild Dunes golf courses, as well as the tennis facilities, as a conservation/recreation district.

As has been the case since the Council started considering changes in the Wild Dunes planned residential development zoning ordinance – which was passed in 1975 – the Council chambers were at or near capacity. Most of those in attendance were there to support passage of the five ordinances.

During the citizens’ comments part of the meeting, Carol Willingham pointed out that “We need to be guided by facts, not fear,” and Sean Griffin said “We’re at a critical crossroads here on IOP. We’ve lost a lot of faith and trust in the resort.”

Former Council Member Randy Bell wrapped up his allotted time at the microphone by paraphrasing a quote from the popular television series “Yellowstone.” The only speaker who opposed the five ordinances was Terri Haack, senior vice president of the investment, management and development firm Lowe, which manages Wild Dunes Resort. “Wild Dunes Resort is asking for an opportunity to have a meaningful discussion with the city regarding the five ordinances that fundamentally alter our property rights that we’ve had since 1976,” Haack said. “Make no mistake. These ordinances take away our property rights. It’s hard to be patient when there’s a chorus of loud voices pushing for a swift decision with no dialogue.” In a letter from Lowe and Dart interests that was circulated prior to the Council meeting, the owners of the resort threatened legal action if the ordinances were approved, claiming that “it is not true that the city can take away a private property owner’s rights without risk of financial damages to the municipality and its taxpayers.”

“If the ordinances are passed, Wild Dunes Resort’s ownership may be forced to litigate and seek compensation given the financial impact. This litigation could cost the city millions of dollars that may be passed on to the taxpayers of Isle of Palms.”