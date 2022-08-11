Isle Of Palms Considers Hiring Liaison To Manage Charleston Visitors Bureau

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms City Council might consider hiring either a full-time or contract employee to work with the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on how the accommodations tax money the city sends to the CVB is being spent. There’s also a possibility that the CVB will assign one of its own employees to serve as a liaison to the IOP Council. At their monthly meeting July 26, council members unanimously approved the fiscal year 2023 budget submitted by the CVB, which the city’s Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee rejected July 19. The council has the final say on whether to accept the budget. Following a July 26 presentation by CVB CEO Helen Hill, council member John Bogosian suggested that the city hire a consultant with a marketing background to work with Hill “to make sure that our branding is getting across.” “We’re sending a million dollars into a black hole right now,” Bogosian commented. “If we had someone working on our behalf with you, I think that would go a long way with this relationship.” “Is that what your new Chamber is doing,” Hill asked, and Bogosian responded “No.” Hill pointed out that the CVB could assign one of its own employees to work with IOP officials, similar to the organization’s relationship with Kiawah. Mayor Phillip Pounds suggested that IOP take a look at “the Kiawah model” and said he would ask the ATAX Committee “to take that up and run with it.” Later, Bogosian said he was “generally not OK” with a CVB employee representing the Isle of Palms with the CVB. “We need our own advocate to really direct the CVB in the best interests of the Isle of Palms, in terms of branding and how the marketing dollars are being spent,” Bogosian commented. “That’s probably not best handled by someone working for the CVB. I’m open to seeing what they rely on this person to do, but my feeling is that we need our own person.”

Bogosian added that he wasn’t necessarily suggesting that the city needs to hire a full-time person for the job, indicating that the work might be handled by a contract worker. Council member Scott Pierce later called Hill’s suggestion to provide IOP with a designated liaison “a positive step,” but he suggested that more research would be necessary. “IOP ATAX has funded over $10 million to CVB promotion efforts over the life of our relationship and the annual amount is now nearly $1 million and growing,” Pierce said. “I believe IOP should also fund some level of our own resources to objectively represent IOP’s interests and work with current and any future DMO options to ensure IOP’s promotional dollars are spent in IOP’s direction, with measurable results. We have more work to do defining what we want and expect from our DMOs.” Council member Rusty Streetman, who chaired a task force whose job was to make recommendations to the council concerning what the city should do about the large amount of money collected on IOP through the state’s 2% tax on short-term rentals, said he was “not really good” with a CVB employee serving as the city’s liaison. Though hiring a person to communicate with the CVB was not one of the task force’s recommendations, Streetman said the issue was discussed. “What kind of objectivity would be in place if someone was paid by the organization you’re going to oversee?” Streetman asked. “We’re nowhere close to having the council approve something like that.” “In my mind, we’re still a long way from that being reality. I would envision our Chamber of Commerce would take it on themselves,” Streetman added.

“That’s a function I’d eventually like to see them fill if they end up becoming a viable organization.” Recommendations to the council from the ATAX Task Force included: requesting more accountability and transparency from the CVB; supporting the IOP Chamber as a DMO alternative in the future; and advocating for changes in state law to reduce the size of the 30% fund and give municipalities more control over how the money is spent.

During her presentation to the council, Hill said CVB board and her staff of 53 people “are 100% focused on filling your 424 hotel rooms and your 1,004 rental units every single day.” “Today’s travelers have a lot of options,” Hill added. “Our goal is for the Isle of Palms to be what the potential visitors think of when they’re doing their planning.” During the citizens’ comments part of the July 26 meeting, Chas Akers, a newly-appointed member of the ATAX Committee, encouraged Council members to approve the CVB’s budget. “I hopefully want to work more with the CVB to ensure that we come together and create a contract that is mutually beneficial for both Isle of Palms and the CVB,” Akers said.

Counties and municipalities can put the first $25,000 plus 5% collected from the state’s 2% tax on short-term rentals in their general fund. The rest goes into two pots – 65% that they must spend for tourism-related activities and 30% that goes toward advertising and other methods of promoting tourism. Government entities must choose a destination marketing organization to handle this job.