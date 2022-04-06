Isle Of Palms Connector To Receive Restriping Options

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A week after a divided Isle of Palms City Council chose not to ask the South Carolina Department of Transportation to return the striping on the IOP Connector bridge to its original configuration, Mayor Phillip Pounds said that SCDOT would present two or three alternatives by the end of this year. Pounds, who met with Secretary of Transportation Christie Hall in Columbia on March 29, said SCDOT would begin monitoring traffic flow on the bridge in early April. Pounds said a study by the agency would take six months, at which time the city would be presented with two or three alternatives for the restriping of the Connector. Pounds said he is confident that changes will be made, “hopefully by the end of the year.” “We had good conversation and good dialogue with Secretary Hall,” Pounds said, adding that the public probably will be able to comment on the options presented by SCDOT. In March 2021, SCDOT restriped the bridge without input from IOP officials, adding bike and pedestrian paths on both sides and reducing the size of the center lane, which had been used for emergency vehicles to enter and leave the island. At their Feb. 22 meeting, Council members agreed to write a letter to Hall about the situation but to wait at least a month before sending it. On March 22, they voted by a 5-3 margin to hold onto the letter, which was written by Council member Blair Hahn. “At this time, I don’t believe the letter is necessary,” said Public Safety Committee Chair Jan Anderson. “I believe SCDOT is acting in good faith now, and that is enough for me. The key issue is the one that SCDOT did come in and restripe the road without having any input from the city of Isle of Palms. They have remedied that by starting a study that will reexamine what they did and come up with alternative improvements.” Council Member Rusty Streetman added that “The timing is wrong to send this letter. I feel like we’re making some good progress. I would rather see that through and see what the next steps are.” Council Member John Bogosian said he was “equally disturbed” about SCDOT’s violation of the principle of home rule but also opposed the plan to release the letter. “If we really believe that sending this letter is going to force DOT to return the Connector back to its original form as quickly as they changed it, I think that is fantasy,” Bogosian commented. Council Members Hahn, Katie Miars and Jimmy Ward remained adamant that the letter should be sent. “It sounds like we’re afraid that we’re going to get in trouble with the state if we do this,” Miars remarked. “That bothers me a lot. I think we should be able to say this without being afraid we’re going to somehow get punished by SCDOT. That makes me want to send the letter even more.” Hahn pointed out that SCDOT’s actions violate South Carolina’s Constitution.

“This is about the right of our island to self-governance. It is about the right of home rule,” Hahn said. “A line must be drawn that this elected body will stand up for and defend the Constitution. To do otherwise relegates our Constitution to nothing more than a meaningless piece of paper.” A motion to send the letter to SCDOT failed, with support from Hahn, Miars and Ward. Pounds, Streetman, Bogosian, Anderson and Council Member Kevin Popson opposed the measure. Hahn’s letter asked SCDOT to “Immediately return the Connector to its prior configuration to protect the health and safety of all Connector users until such time as the Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and SCDOT can conduct and review an appropriate traffic study and come to a consensus on any changes to the Connector, as required by state law.” In other action on March 22, the Council unanimously approved a measure declaring March to be Red Cross Month, following a presentation by Katrina Fjording, chair of the Lowcountry South Carolina board of directors for the Red Cross. The Council also approved a Code of Conduct for Council members and, after an amendment presented by Ward, added the same standards to appointed members of boards and commissions. In addition, Council members discussed the possibility of eliminating its committees and instead doing the city’s business at regular workshops. Not everyone agreed the change would be a good idea. “I don’t understand why we want to change things we’ve been doing for over 60 years,” Popson said. “The committee level works. If we’re looking for efficiencies, why don’t we try to find them at the committee level? I don’t understand why we’re changing things.” The subject will be on the agenda again at the Council’s April 26 meeting.

The Council voted unanimously to show support for Ukraine, which is fighting off an invasion from neighboring Russia. Ukraine’s flag is currently flying at City Hall, alongside the American flag.