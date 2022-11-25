Isle Of Palms Connector Run Celebrates Virtual Success

Staff Report for Island Eye News







Hurricane Ian may have canceled the IOP Run and Walk for the Child on Oct 1, but it didn’t cancel the enthusiasm for the many runners and walkers who took to the streets during the month of October.

On Friday, Nov. 11 The Isle of Palms Exchange Club celebrated the sponsors who made it possible for them to distribute $92,000 to the beneficiaries of this fundraiser. Many of the beneficiaries were present including Windwood Farms, Halos, From Darkness to Light, Dee Norton, LowCountry Orphan Relief. My Sister’s House, Florence Crittenton and Adam Gorlitsky with I Got Legs.