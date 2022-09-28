Isle Of Palms Connector Run Cancelled

By Robbie Berg for Island Eye News

With much deliveration and heavy hearts, we have cancelled the Isle of Palms Run and Walk for the Child.

The IOPrun Saturday had to be cancelled due to winds and safety on the bridge due to Hurrican Ian. We will be changing all registrations to virtual, where you can upload your times any date in October through our website IOPrun.com and Active.com. We will still have a party on November 11th, from 4pm-8pm at The Isle of Palms Exchange Club to receive medals, shirts and homor the beneficiaries in person.

We are so upset and we were SO looking forward to this run. We hope everyone stays safe! We an run a race in any weather, but wer are most concerned with the safety of our runners, sponsors, and volunteers in the winds on the bridge. If it were just about running in the rain, we would be out there! We thank you all for your kindness, understanding and support.

*Run Saturday Oct. 1 cancelled

*Registrations switching to virtual

*Upload your time thru Octobe 31st at IOPrun.com or Active.com

*Receive $5 off coupon code after uploading results for 2023

*AFTER PARTY, November 11 4pm-8pm T-shirts, medals, awards, sponsors, beneficaries and beer (21+)!

Know you made a difference for the children of the Lowcountry!!

President’s Note: Thank you so much to the IOPrun Board for a wise decision and to the community and Exchange Volunteers. See you on November 11th!! To celebrate our 30th Run Year!