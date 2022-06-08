Isle Of Palms Connector Run And Walk For The Child T-shirt Design Contest

Staff Report for Island Eye News

This year on Oct. 1, the Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for the Child marks their 30th anniversary.

The annual race means a lot to the event staff and organizers. But what does it mean to you? Use your creativity to show them and your design might just appear on this year’s race apparel. This year is all about celebrating, and what better way to celebrate than a contest with a cash prize, and let’s be honest, bragging rights!

The annual race benefits the youth of the Lowcountry and the contest is open to all local participants.

Contest Rules

• Participants should limit their design to no more than three colors.

• Make sure to use your own design, wording, and/or drawings to create your t-shirt to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

• Race day is Oct 1, 2022 for 5K and 10K.

• $100 cash prize of $100 as well as the opportunity to have your design appear on this year’s official race T-Shirts.

Submit entries by June 15 by email submission to illusionsltd@comcast.net.